Nintendo Switch Online It is not the service that the fans of the big N deserve, it is the one that the licenses allow us to have, because it is very easy to think that “We just put the ROM” and that’s it, but it’s not like that. The arrival of Golden Eye 007 it requires a good emulator, permissions and many other things to make the experience as decent as possible.

Many are excited to relive those old titles of Nintendo 64 in it nintendoswitchNevertheless, the scheme of the buttons of the old 90s console does not match those of the current one. The earliest solution is to get an official Nintendo controller so that the games of both Golden Eye 007 Like other titles, they are the best, but getting that item is what’s next complicated.

The main problem has to do with the mapping of the buttons. A and B have their default assignment, but C is another story and that can be a bigger problem. The Pro Controller is not an option, much less the doggy, so what should you use?

Retro Fighters Brawler 64 works, but its settings can be a drag

This control is priced at 1,299 MXN on Amazon Mexico, it is wireless and connects with a really useful USB stick, the problem is that there is nowhere to store it so you must keep it safe. Its main problem is that you must download the latest firmware from a PC for it to work.

Retro Fighters’ Brawler 64 is a worthy option for playing GoldenEye on the Nintendo Switch.

Its design seems to be limited to its use as a Nintendo 64 game like the same GoldenEye 007, however, you can reconfigure it to be used as a Pro Controller, despite the fact that you do not have a second joystick.

Be a tycoon and pay for the original Nintendo controller to play GoldenEye 007

If you start looking on Amazon or Mercado Libre, you will find the official Nintendo 64 control for the Nintendo Switch, the problem is that the price of this item, which will not be sold directly by the Great N, will be an abuse.

The original price of the Nintendo 64 controller is $50, plus you require a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Indeed, it is not something so fair, but that is how things are handled. If you go around Amazon, the price will be 3,748 MXN. Looking at the Keppa app, the value is raised to 6 thousand MXN.

If you go to Mercado Libre, things get a bit horrible because the control is between 5,799 and 5,999 MXN. Nobody is going to sell it to you even at double its real price, they are going to triple it.

In conclusion, not to give more thought to the matter. You can get a controller that has the same button layout as the N64, however, the Nintendo Switch is certainly a special console and connecting non-officially licensed controllers to it can be a pain, but there will always be a way to make it work. and patience is important.

You can also buy the original remote, but it is always out of stock and therefore its value is too high and unrealistic. Now, there is the Xbox version which looks great and has a control adapted to more modern standards, but its problem is that its multiplayer is limited to local play. Ironically, they have a very good version, a decent online service and the Golden Eye 007 stuck in local multiplayer.

