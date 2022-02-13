A remastered of the title published on Nintendo 64, that is GoldenEye 007could be revealed in the coming weeks, according to a recent rumor.

This rumor was born from the journalist of VentureBeat Jeff Grubb, who has stated on his show Giant Bomb GrubbSnax to believe that it is likely that Microsoft will announce the revivalrather than the original Nintendo publisher:

I think Microsoft will announce it first. I think this game is coming very soon, I think within the next two weeks.

Goldeneye 007 it was famously a legal nightmare from the day of its publication, with the rights holders Nintendo, Microsoft and MGM all theoretically required to approve a new version of the work.

However, 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise, which has led many to speculate that the most iconic video game in the franchise’s history may be re-released. as part of that celebration.

Among the evidence supporting this scenario are two of the members of Rare, who in January were spotted unlocking Xbox achievements of their own Goldeneye 007.

For the uninitiated, last year it was confirmed that Microsoft had to shelve an already complete remastered from GoldenEye for Xbox 360, following some licensing issues.

A working build of that deleted remastered GoldenEye 007 was leaked on file sharing sites in early 2021, allowing those with access to the file to play it via a modified console or PC emulator.

Chris Tilston, one of the masterminds behind the canceled project, put it this way after the full remastered build was released online:

It’s a bit bittersweet. It means that people can see the work that has been done, but it also masks some of the problems that have occurred behind the scenes.

Accompanying Tilston’s frustration was Mark Edmonds, another creative behind the project:

The strangest thing I find is: why now? Why release it after all this time? Someone must have had this file all those years. It seems strange.

We do not know how reliable the source behind this indiscretion related to the new remastering project of GoldenEye and therefore, until the arrival of hypothetical official confirmations, we reserve the benefit of the doubt.