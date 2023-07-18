The heat does not let up in Sinaloa despite the fact that cloudy weather has prevailed in the entity located in the north of Mexico, since the humidity makes the sweat not stop. Therefore, today we will talk about the little underappreciated town in the Golden Triangle where you can see white landscapes this summer vacation.

Pack your bags soon if you want to see the white landscapes in Santa Gertrudis, Badiraguato, Sinaloaan underappreciated town in the middle of the Golden Triangle, where at this time the temperatures are lower than usual after a storm that included hail.

For the second time in a week the hail gave life to the green landscapes in the Sierra de Sinaloaparticularly in the town at 2,479 meters above sea level where there are only 74 inhabitants according to specialized travel pages.

Santa Gertrudis is located relatively close to La Tuna, also Badiraguato and Peach Table. In addition, it is not so far from the dividing lines with Chihuahua and Durando, the other states that make up the Golden Triangle along with Sinaloa.

In images that circulated on social networks, they have been seen landscapes of the Sinaloan mountains bathed in white thanks to the hail that you could observe if you make the trip to the mountainous areas of the Sierra Madre Occidental.

Other magical towns of the Golden Triangle

• Creel, Chihuahua: This Magic Town, also known as “Creel Station”, will captivate you with its charming architecture and its natural environment of abundant pine and oak trees.

In addition, it is the gateway to the impressive Barrancas del Cobre, a paradise for adventure lovers.

Thematic photo: file / In Creel you can find beautiful white paijes in winter season

• Batopilas, Chihuahua: Immerse yourself in the beauty of this Magical Town located deep in a ravine in the Sierra Madre Occidental.

With its mining history and its impressive landscapes, such as the Copper Canyon, the Mission of Santo Ángel Custodio and the famous Chepe, Batopilas will transport you to another time.

• Cósala, Sinaloa: Discover this Magic Town located at the gates of the Golden Triangle. Cósala stands out for its natural and historical wealth, with streets and buildings that integrate perfectly with nature.

Among its attractions are the Chapel of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Ecological Reserve of Our Lady and the beautiful waterfalls and pools of Vado Hondo.

Embark on a journey full of charm, history and nature by visiting these Magical Towns of the Golden Triangle. Enjoy its architecture, immerse yourself in its impressive landscapes and let yourself be enveloped by the magic of these unique destinations in Mexico.