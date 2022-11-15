November 15, 2022 07:44

Anastasia Popovich, an expert in the DiaTalks lecture project for diabetics, revealed that losing weight by 5 to 10 percent and walking daily helps prevent diabetes, according to RT. Specialist Popovich said, in an interview with “Gazeta Row”, that 415 million people in the world suffer from diabetes, and according to medical forecasts, by 2040, this figure will rise to 642 million. The specialist referred to five rules, adherence to which will help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes to a minimum. She stated that the first rule is to get rid of excess weight: “Losing at least 5 to 10 percent of the weight will help prevent diabetes.” She explained that with an increase in body weight, glycated hemoglobin grows, which is an indicator of sugar in the body, and the level of normal glycated hemoglobin remains below 5.7 percent, and the level from 5.7 percent to 6.4 percent indicates prediabetes, and the level 6.5 percent or more indicates diabetes. As a second rule, the diet must be monitored, and the doctor advised not to go in cycles with calories, but at the same time calculate them in order to prevent the amount that is eaten through physical activity. She also made some recommendations regarding the diet, and what to choose as non-starchy vegetables: peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, and increasing fruits and whole grains to the diet. And she advised to reduce the amount of sugary drinks and increase the amount of protein: fish, chicken, butter and eggs. As for the third rule, it is to monitor pressure, as the doctor explained, high cholesterol and blood pressure are signs of many diseases, including prediabetes with the risk of turning into diabetes. And as a fourth rule, which is the most important, stop smoking, and she explained that “cigarette smoke damages blood vessels, which ultimately increases the risk of high blood sugar levels,” and that at least 25 million cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide are linked to a form of diabetes. Direct smoking cigarettes alone. The doctor explained that, as a fifth rule, it is to monitor physical activity, and according to the specialist, 30 minutes of movement a day is sufficient, five times a week, and to choose moderate-intensity activities: those that make the heart beat faster and the muscles consume more energy. For people over the age of 60, she recommended walking. or swimming.” As for type 1 diabetes, she explained that it is almost impossible to prevent its development, because doctors still do not know the exact causes of its occurrence: the genetic factor can play a role in it.

Source: Agencies