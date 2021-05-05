Holidays, anniversaries and celebrations are a good opportunity to enjoy with family, to celebrate traditions, to cheer and relax. But it also entails challenges in maintaining healthy nutrition.

On holidays, it is also important to try to choose balanced and healthy foods, reduce the intake of fatty and salty foods, and try to incorporate physical activity during the festivities.

And Russian nutritionist Margarita Makokha advised to avoid excessive unhealthy food, drink about two liters a day of water and eat vegetables.

Specialist Margarita Makuja said in this regard: “The task of a person when organizing meals on holidays is not to overeat, but to try to follow a proper and healthy diet.

Usually on holidays we can tolerate about 20% of unhealthy food in the form of pastries, sweets and delicacies, however, it is better to stay away from such foods and normalize the diet as much as possible at the end of the holiday. “

The nutritionist pointed out that the drinking regime will also help not to overeat, by drinking about 2 liters of clean water daily, noting that drinking a glass of water before meals helps to better control appetite.

It is recommended to start a meal with a portion of vegetables, because they are rich in fiber and give a feeling of satiety and reduce overeating.

Makukha said, “Of course, no one is immune from accidental or intentional overeating, especially on holidays. After these disruptions, you can do a day or two fasts. For example, eat vegetables, yogurt and apples, and then go back to work.” A healthy diet. “