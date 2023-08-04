The demand for rental cars will grow sharply in the coming years and that is all due to the electric car!

It’s Friday afternoon and then we have just a little time to go through a little research with you before the weekend. This time a KPMG investigation commissioned by our friends from the Bovag. Conclusion: the market for car rental companies will grow strongly, even by more than half by 2030.

Electric car

Good news for car rental companies, of course, if the demand for rental cars increases. A consequence of the shift from ownership to use. For example, there is less space for cars in the inner cities and there are environmental zones that mean that you are no longer allowed to enter the city with your ICE. Then it is better to rent an EV if you really want to go to the MediaMarkt by car.

On the other hand, there are people with an electric car who rent a car with a fuel engine for a holiday, for example. For example, because their EV is not allowed to tow a caravan, or because the range is found to be too little.

The researchers even predict that a growing proportion of holidaymakers will drive an electric car during the year and rent a petrol or diesel for the holidays. There you go with your good behavior as a rental company that wants to electrify its fleet.

Private versus business

Incidentally, the private rental market is growing simply because the purchase price of cars is increasing, as a result of which people will increasingly opt for renting a car over buying their own.

The business demand for rental cars will grow because companies have a greater need for a flexible number of cars. In addition, the number of business travelers is growing, which means that the size of the leased fleet is increasing again and more replacement transport is needed, for example for holidays where your business EV has a range that is too small.

Changing population

In addition, it is in investigation of the Bovag We can read that due to the growth of the population, there are also more motorists in absolute numbers. Drivers under the age of 50 will also want to own a car less and less often. So that adds up.

