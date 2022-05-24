For the Croatian, the tests revealed a distraction of the medial twin of the right leg. The coach: “We tried until the end”. GosÈens on Instagram: “The most difficult season of my career”

Simone Inzaghi will be the coach of Inter also for next year, at least. Not that there were doubts, but further confirmations come from the person concerned, pinched by Valerio Staffelli of Strip the News. Two different season epilogues, however, for Ivan Perisic and Robin Gosens: the Croatian underwent tests today for the muscle injury he suffered against Sampdoria, the German declared the “most difficult season” of his career over.

The after-effects – In tonight’s episode of Strip the News, Staffelli will be seen delivering the Tapiro d’Oro to the Inter coach for the Scudetto which ended up in the hands of his Milan fans. It is the second of the season for Inzaghi, who, when asked by the correspondent, confirms that he will “certainly” remain with the Nerazzurri and then explains the mood after the faded title: “Unfortunately the championship race went badly, but we tried until the end: our players have been good and therefore we have to congratulate them. ” Meanwhile, the exams to which Perisic underwent confirmed the first impression of Giuseppe Meazza, when the player left the pitch in the 59th minute and was assisted by a stretcher: it is a distraction of the medial twin of the right leg from which at least one month to recover. See also Inzaghi: "Inter charged and motivated. To win we will have to address the episodes"

From social – Against Sampdoria, in place of the Croatian Inzaghi he had entered Gosens, who today greeted the football year with a long post on Instagram: “The most difficult season of my career is over. Out for almost half of the championship, recovering from a The serious injury was a huge challenge. In that period, however, I moved to one of the biggest teams in the world, which also gave me my first career trophy. This makes me very proud. And even though I didn’t play as much as I would have wanted, I grew up in this environment. I really want to prove my worth and I will do everything to make myself ready for the challenges that await us in the next season. Thanks for the support! Let’s go! “. Robin is ready for the 2022-2023 season.

May 24, 2022 (change May 24, 2022 | 15:34)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Golden #Tapiro #Inzaghi #badly #staying #Perisic #diagnosis #confirmed