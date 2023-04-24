Ilary Blasi receives tonight the eighth Golden Tapir of his career

Exactly one week after the debut of the new edition of The Island of the Famous 2023 and a few minutes after the start of the second episode, Ilary Blasi pops in to Strip the News. Tonight, in fact, the Mediaset host will receive the eighth Golden Tapir of his career, linked in part to a gaffe dating back to last week and, in part, to long-distance squabbles with the now ex Francesco Totti after the separation announced in July last year.

Ilary Blasi and the gaffe on the island — Ilary will be visited by Valerio Staffelli after the gaffe about the “able-bodied”, a word used by the presenter instead of “normal-type” to the cry of “I don’t like able-bodied people”. The envoy of Strip in the service that will be broadcast tonight, Monday 24 April 2023starting at 20.35 on Canale 5, will press the presenter precisely on that gaffe, obtaining an equally mischievous answer: “But let’s face it, who likes able-bodied people?”. See also F2 | Pourchaire, Hauger, Doohan: who will be Piastri's heir?

Ilary, Totti and the Villa in Eur — With Ilary Blasi at the microphone, and given the 41-year-old’s reluctance to speak openly about the separation from Totti, Staffelli seized the opportunity with a joke on the change of the lock of the villa to Eur, as emerged in recent weeks between the various hearings for the separation. Blasi, however, was diplomatic: “Francesco can enter when he wants, the house is always open”.

Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller — Valerio Staffelli tried to press the Mediaset presenter also on her new relationship, made official by Blasi herself with a series of photos on Instagram: “And with the new companion, the German Bastian Mullerin what language does he communicate?”. Blasi admits without major problems that he doesn’t know German and speaks “macaronic” English, but it is clear that he has found a way to communicate with Bastian.