Sassi Jbeil (Tunisia)
The thirty-third session of the Carthage Film Festival, in Tunisia, concluded its activities by announcing the prizes for the official competitions of the festival. With regard to the feature films, the committee assigned the Golden Tanit to the film “Revolutionaries” (Tanzania) directed by Emil Shivji, and the Silver Tanit to the film “Under the Tree” (Tunisia) by director Areej. El-Sehery, and the Bronze Tanit for the movie “Sharaf” (Egypt), directed by Samir Nasr.
The jury of the Carthage Week Critics’ Competition, headed by critic and director Sarge Tubiana, awarded its prize to the film “La vie me va bien” by Hedi Ouled Mohand (Morocco). Central African Republic).
The jury also praised two films, “The Ball” by Uday Abdel Kazem Al-Saadi (Iraq) and “Adisus” by Amir Hajj Saleh (Tunisia), while the jury headed by Sami Yassin Al-Turki assigned the Lina Ben Mhenni Human Rights Prize for the film “Potata” to Nora Kevorkian ( Lebanon).
With regard to short documentaries, the jury headed by Marie Clemence Andrementa assigned the golden Tanit to “People Who Are Above” by Firas Mohammed (Syria), the Silver Tanit to “Tramadol” by Adom Moussa and Morgan Wirts (Niger / Tunisia), and the Bronze Tanit to “Tramadol” 5.1” directed by Sarah Bensaoud (Tunisia), and the jury noted the film “Idris” by Amir Shennawi (Egypt).
As for the long documentaries, the same committee awarded the Golden Tanit for the film “Baata” by Nora Kevorkian (Lebanon), the Silver Tanit for the film “We Are the Students” by Rafiki Feriala (Central African Republic), and the Bronze Tanit for “The Guardian of the Worlds” directed by Leila Chaibi (Tunisia). .
The committee also commended two films: “The Region Faritra” by Tofoniana Rasuanavu and Luke Rzanagwana (Madagascar), and a treatment license for Hevel Ben Youssef (Tunisia).
The feature film “Road” directed by Abdel Latif Abdel Hamid (Syria) won the Audience Award, which is one of the most important features of the Carthage Film Festival.
With regard to the short fiction films, the jury headed by director Abderrahmane Tazi awarded the Golden Tanit for the film “Palestine 87” by Bilal Al-Khatib (Palestine), the Silver Tanit for the film “Birjee” by Diane Weiss (South Africa), and the Bronze Tanit for the film “Estelle” by Ramta Tolay C. (Senegal).
The award went to the best screenplay award for the movie “Honor” by Egyptian director Samir Nasr and a joint script between Samir Nasr and Ibrahim Sanalla, the award for best decoration for Khalil Khoya for the same film, the award for best editing Nadia Ben Rashid “Look at the Stars” by David Constantine (Mauritius), and the award for best picture. For the movie “Revolutionaries” by Lamil Shivji (Tanzania), the Best Music Award for Kamal Kamal for the music of the movie “The Slave” by Johar Abdelilah (Morocco), the Best Male Performance Award for the Syrian actor Muwaffaq Al-Ahmad for his role in the movie “The Road”, and the Best Female Performance for Actress Nighasili Bari For her role in the movie “Childhood Wounds” (Senegal)
The Tahira Shari’a Prize and the TV5 Monde Prize were awarded to Anis Jaad for the feature film “A Life After”.
