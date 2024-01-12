Golden Sun and its sequel Golden Sun: The Lost Age are coming to Switch next week.

Both games will be added to the Game Boy Advance library on Nintendo Switch Online on 17th January. Note the Expansion Pack subscription is required.

The Golden Sun series of RPGs was developed by Camelot, otherwise known for its work on the Mario sports games.

Game Boy Advance – January 2024 Game Updates

Golden Sun was first released on GBA in 2001 and features gorgeous top-down visuals that switch to side-on for the elaborate turn-based battles.

It is, for the most part, a fairly traditional RPG following a group of young companions on a quest to save the world. But the game is loved by those who played it, for its graphics and use of Psynergy magic to solve puzzles. For me, I was a huge fan of its Djinn summon system where critters are collected around the world and their elements combined to allow for more powerful magical beings to enter battle.

It was followed up by The Lost Age in 2002, a direct sequel that follows the antagonists of the first game. I never got round to this one, but can't wait to give it a go.

A password system was previously used between the two games, where events from the first game impact the second. As for the Nintendo Japan sitethe release of the two games on Switch will emulate this system.

If you're a fan of retro RPGs, even modern takes like Sea of ​​Stars, I cannot recommend Golden Sun enough. These two games were followed by a DS sequel that was less fondly received. Please Nintendo, give us another one!

GBA games arrived on the Switch last year, with the Golden Sun games joining the likes of Fire Emblem, the Super Mario Advance games, Metroid Fusion, Zelda: The Minish Cap, Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga, and more.