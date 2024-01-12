Nintendo announces the imminent arrival on Nintendo Switch Online of two beloved titles: Golden Sun And Golden Sun: The Lost Age. Both games for GameBoy Advance they will be available starting next year January 17th for all subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack.

We now leave you with the announcement trailer, under which you can find a brief description of the two games. Good vision!

Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age – Trailer

Golden Sun Evil is slowly corrupting the world. The forces of darkness are discovering the forgotten knowledge of Alchemy, and the fate of humanity hangs by a thread. It's up to you and your companions to restore peace, using your weapons, Psynergy, and an army of elemental creatures. Golden Sun is an epic role-playing game with an exciting story set in a vast world. Find the Djinn of the elements: fire, water, wind and earth, and discover the myriad combinations that create incredible magical effects. Golden Sun: The Lost Age Return to the world of Weyard to discover the other side of the story in this sequel to the acclaimed role-playing game for Game Boy Advance. With Golden Sun: The Lost Age you will follow Felix and his companions on their mission to bring alchemy back to earth. Precisely the catastrophe that the characters of the original adventure had epically attempted to avert! In the shoes of the new protagonists you will have to cast spells and invoke new powers with the help of the Djinn you will encounter on your path. Furthermore, if you have already completed Golden Sun, with a password you can transfer your data and thus unlock items, statistics and much more.

Source: Nintendo