The Warriors had chained two very tough defeats in the first two games competition. Before the Nets at the opening and before the Bucks In Christmas. The feelings without Thompson, who will not play all season, or Green, who will return soon, are very bad. To make matters worse, before facing the Bulls the squad received Another strong blow: Marquese Chriss, who seemed to have fitted well last year and opened positively this season on an individual level, has broken the fibula in his right leg and will also be in dry dock for the remainder of 2020/21. Almost more than the blow of losing him is seeing how injuries are preventing a team from shining that last season was the first that was not in the NBA Finals after five consecutive appearances and three conquered titles. Again, sadness and helplessness.

With that they jumped onto the field of Bulls for try to reverse the bad vibes. They faced a team that started as badly or worse than them and against which they could turn their trend around and they did. And, hours after the viral video of Curry hitting 3s without failing for five minutes, with Stephen and his brother-in-law Damion being the protagonists of the meeting. Curry contributed 36 points in 36 minutes and Lee, with 4/5 on 3s, scored the winning shot one second from the end for the Warriors triumph at the United Center128-129) and score the first victory of this campaign.

The match had a high pace from the beginning, with few skills displayed in defense and blazing attacks, and it remained so throughout almost the entirety of it. The marker, even; more favorable to the Warriors in the first half, more to the Bulls in the second. The locals reached the last play in defense ahead, but Lee’s exit in the blocks gave him some space to go out and hit a triple that put them ahead to take him.

Andrew Wiggins (19 points) and Eric Paschall (15 points) helped make the victory a reality for Kerr’s side, giving Mexico’s Juan Toscano-Anderson a chance to start. Zach LaVine, with 33 points, was the most prominent in the Bulls ranks alongside youngsters Wendell Carter and Lauri Markkanen.