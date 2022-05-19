During previous matchups we’ve seen some hint of where matchup shots might go, barring someone with an ace up their sleeve. And remembering that Gary Paytona more than possible defender of Luka Doncićwill not be in the game after injuring him Dillon Brooks with a flagrant foul. Currythe biggest threat of Kerrcould be divided between Brunson Y bullock. It would be important for Dallas protect Doncic putting him with wigginswith less influence on the circulation than a Thompson that in any cart you get points and to which Dorian Finney-Smith I should put a lock. Green you can come upstairs with Powellloose, and Kleberwho can bear to go out in a different way than what happened with Gobert Y Aytonand that looney comes from capturing 22 rebounds can readjust the rotation to look for a big figure if Golden State you need it. And in the appearance of substitutes, two outside players are being tremendously important, one on each side: jordan poole Y Spencer Dinwiddie. Brilliant minds will appear and destroy everything thought. The objective is none other than one and the paths are two: Warriors it is to return where it left off two years ago, with the same core and more maturity; Mavericks is filming a new project and is taking giant steps to evolve. Only the best will remain, which is enough