David Piasentini @davide_piase



Golden State conquers the rematch of the last NBA Finals, driven by the incomparable quality of the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, authors of 66 combined points. Denver wins against Utah, with the triple double by Nikola Jokic, while Dallas crashes, which without Luka Doncic is asphalted by the Chicago Bulls. Well done Cavs, Clippers and, above all, Nets, who triumph in Indianapolis without their 8 best players. Finally, the successes of San Antonio, which is celebrating an important anniversary of its coach Gregg Popovich, and of Portland, driven by the Lillard-Simons duo.

Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics 123-107 — The Golden State Warriors (14-13) react as a great team to the shock defeat suffered three days ago on the Utah Jazz and beat the Boston Celtics (21-6) in the rematch of the last NBA Finals. The defending champions displayed the passion, content and beauty inherent in their basketball in vivid and authoritative fashion, igniting the old-fashioned way through the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry (32 points and 7 assists) and Klay Thompson (34 points), which produced a combined 66 team points and 10/21 three-pointers. A test, that of coach Steve Kerr’s men, which erases many of the doubts raised by their bad performances, especially away from home, in this start of the season. Pace, aggression and speed in profusion: the Warriors were a perfect machine in this game. And in front there wasn’t just any opponent but what is probably the best NBA team right now. Boston broke Golden State’s excellent defense and slowly fell apart without ever finding a way to come to its senses and, above all, to get back into the game. A setback that, perhaps, is even useful for Jayson Tatum and his companions, who up to this point in the regular season had never experienced script gaps.

Golden State: Thompson 34 (14/26, 4/11 from three, 2/2 lugs), Curry 32, Poole 20. Rebounds: Looney 15. Assists: Curry 7.

Boston: Brown 31 (13/23, 3/9 from three, 2/2 lugs), Tatum 18, Borgdon 16, Rebounds: Brown 9. Assists: Smart 5.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz 115-110 — The Denver Nuggets (16-19) struggle, and not a little, to beat the very incerottati Utah Jazz (15-14), without Markkanen, Conley, Clarkson and Sexton, and close the practice only in the last corner, dragged by the usual monumental Nikola Jokic, who recorded his 80th career triple-double with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Success came in the final thanks to a dunk by Bruce Brown 1:20 from the siren, followed by free throws by Jokic and the increasingly rediscovered Jamal Murray, author of 30 points and the team’s last 5. In the Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker still did very well, in second place as starter, with 27 points. Simone Fontecchio is out due to an ankle injury.

Denver: Jokic 31 (11/20, 1/4 from three, 8/10 wits), Murray 30, Caldwell-Pope/Gordon 15. Rebounds: Jokic 12. Assists: Jokic 14.

Utah: Alexander-Walker 27 (9/16, 5/10 from three, 4/5 lugs), Beasley 19, Horton-Tucker 19. Rebounds: Olynyk 9. Assists: Horton-Tucker 4.

Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks 144-115 — Without the injured Luka Doncic, Dallas (13-13) takes a memorable pass from the Chicago Bulls (11-14) at the United Center, dazed by the ease of execution of the hosts whose lead even climbed to 30 points during the competition. A substantially storyless game, with the Bulls exceptional in percentages from the field (63.5% overall and 55.9% from three with 19 triples scored) and in ball movement (33 team assists out of 54 baskets produced). Seven double-digit players for Chicago, with DeMar DeRozan (28 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists) and Nikola Vucevic (20 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists) ahead of everyone in terms of effectiveness and relevance.

Chicago: DeRozan 28 (9/13, 1/2 from three, 9/9 wis), Vucevic 20, Dosunmu 17. Rebounds: DeRozan 9. Assists: White 7.

Dallas: Dinwiddie 27 (9/15, 3/6 from three, 6/7 lugs), Wood 21, McGee 18. Rebounds: Wood 9. Assists: Dinwiddie 8.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Oklahoma City Thunder 110-102 — Thrilling victory, more complicated than necessary, for the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-10), who beat the Thunder (11-15) proving to be a semi-unbeatable team at home (12-2 home record). The Cavs let OKC rebuild a 17-point lead, which was good and tough to recover from 72-55 in the 3rd quarter and even reach 89, before collecting the decisive 15-4 run in the 4th period that handed the victory to JB Bickerstaff's team. Despite the absence of Donovan Mitchell, LeVert, Mobley and Allen have climbed above the 20 points scored, allowing Cleveland to find the offensive continuity necessary to bring home a game dominated for long stretches.

Cleveland: LeVert 22 (9/22, 4/9 from three), Mobley 21, Allen 21. Rebounds: Mobley 12. Assists: Giddey 6.

OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander 23 (7/13, 0/2 from three, 9/9 tl), Giddey 17, Pokusevski 16. Rebounds: Pokusevski 14. Assists: Garland 8.

Washington Wizards-Los Angeles Clippers 107-114 — John Wall scores 13 points to the cheers of his people in his return to Washington and the Clippers (15-13) find a significant success to force the Wizards (11-16) to a sixth straight loss. There were both Paul George (36 points) and Kawhi Leonard (13 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists) on the floor and Los Angeles always gave the feeling of having control of the game, despite the fact that the balance was broken only in the seconds finals thanks to a triple from the usual Nicolas Batum. Washington played with passion and will, supported by the very hot Kyle Kuzma (35 points with 7 triples on target and 12 rebounds) and Kristaps Porzingis (30 points and 15 rebounds), but in the decisive moment it was a bit disunited, leaving a game he never wanted to lose.

Washington: Kuzma 35 (14/27, 7/11 from three), Porzingis 30, Goodwin 17. Rebounds: Porzingis 15. Assists: Goodwin 6.

Los Angeles: George 36 (13/27, 5/12 from three, 5/5 wits), Morris 19, Wall/Leonard 13. Rebounds: Leonard 8. Assists: George 6.

Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets 133-136 — Without eight players available, including Durant, Irving and Simmons (all strictly for "injury management"), Brooklyn (16-12) surprises Indiana (14-13) and wins with personality, desire and no fear of making a bad impression. Cam Thomas was decisive, with his career high with 33 points, and the "old" Patty Mills, who added 24, for the Nets who are good at always staying in the game and attacking the prey at the moment of maximum vulnerability. Indiana collapsed in offensive rebounds (29-7) and in second chance points (37 allowed), melting away despite the excellent performance of its leader Tyrese Haliburton, who finished with 35 points (7/8 from the arc ) and 9 assists in 37′.

Indiana: Haliburton 35 (12/15, 7/8 from three, 4/4 lugs), Hield 17, Turner 16. Rebounds: Mathurin 7. Assists: Haliburton 9.

Brooklyn: Thomas 33 (13/20, 3/3 from three, 4/6 dl), Mills 24, Sumner 21. Rebounds: Sharpe 12. Assists: Mills 6.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs 111-115 — Gregg Popovich celebrates his 26 years since his first game as head coach with a victory, overcoming the compliant Miami Heat (12-15) on the road. The Spurs (8-18) achieved success thanks to their rebounding dominance (46-32) and, above all, thanks to the productivity of their bench, which demolished that of Miami 47-20. Erik Spoelstra’s team had a chance to win in the end, missing with Herro and Martin the 3-pointers that would have put them ahead in the score. Both Keldon Johnson (21 points) and Romeo Langford (19 points) are driving forces for San Antonio, as well as Devin Vassell (18 points), author of a couple of heavy baskets in the last 2′. Useless for the Heat, however, the 30 points with 11/16 shooting signed by Jimmy Butler.

Miami: Butler 30 (11/16, 0/1 from three, 8/10 tl), Herro 23, Martin 14. Rebounds: Adebayo 9. Assists: Lowry 7.

San Antonio: Johnson 21 (7/15, 0/2 from three, 7/7 lugs), Langford 19, Vassell 18. Rebounds: Collins 8. Assists: Richardson 6.

Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves 124-118 — Damian Lillard (36 points and 8 assists) and Anfernee Simons (31 points) combined for 67 points to lead Portland (14-12) to a home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13) after rallying from a double-digit deficit in the 2 th time. Chauncey Billups’ team took it home by changing the defensive register in the 2nd half and without conceding too many easy baskets to the Wolves. Then Lillard (15/15 from the line), Simons and Grant took care of giving body and substance to the attack, inspired and unpredictable, these are inevitable characteristics in the basketball idea of ​​the Blazers.

Portland: Lillard 36 (9/22, 3/11 from three, 15/15 wits), Simons 31, Grant 17. Rebounds: Nurkic 15. Assists: Lillard 8.

Minnesota: Edwards 26 (10/20, 4/8 from three, 2/4 lugs), Russell 24, Gobert 24. Rebounds: Gobert 9. Assists: Edwards 7.