Star Comics announces the arrival of GOLDEN SPARKLE, a new boys’ love manga shaped by Minta Suzumaru, the same author of I DID NOT WANT TO FALL IN LOVE. The self-contained volume will be available for the series Queer from the next July 7, at a price of € 6.50 in all Italian comics and bookstores. Further details are available below.

MINTA SUZUMARU RETURNS TO MAKE US FALL IN LOVE WITH GOLDEN SPARKLE!

From the author of I DID NOT WANT TO FALL IN LOVE, a new single volume available in July

Every teenager experiences the discovery of himself and his body in his own way, but Himari – high school student with problems relating to girls – he knows absolutely nothing about sexuality and, when puberty breaks into his life, he finds himself in great difficulty.

Minta Suzumaru, mangaka already much loved by the Italian public – author of the much appreciated I DID NOT WANT TO FALL IN LOVE – this time presents us with a sweet love story between two teenagers struggling with the typical problems of their age. Innocence and passion are mixed, to give life to a work with a sweet and spicy taste, characterized by a direct and explicit language, but never vulgar.

The discovery of the first love, but also the fear of admitting one’s feelings and the fear of the judgment of others. Is it perhaps easier to suppress feelings and push the other away, pretending that there is nothing?

In a single, intense volume, GOLDEN SPARKLE it is able to excite and make people smile, but it also sheds light on the problems that many adolescents face during the most beautiful, and at the same time most complicated, years of their lives.

The volume will be available in the comic shop, bookshop and online store, from 7 July!

QUEER 12

GOLDEN SPARKLE

Minta Suzumaru

12,8 × 18, B, b / ne col., Pp. 192, with dust jacket, € 6.50

Release date: 07/07/2021 in the comic store, bookshop and online store

Isbn 9788822624420

EXPLICIT CONTENT

The school life of Himari, who enrolled in a high school for men because he can’t stand women, flows calmly with his friend and classmate Gaku. However, a “strange” physiological phenomenon torments the boy in full puberty … Himari never confided this to anyone but Gaku, by chance, learns of it and offers to teach his friend how to solve his “problem”. Soon, however, what seemed like a simple friendship will turn out to be something more …

Minta Suzumaru is a Japanese cartoonist. Among his most famous works published by Home-sha we find Golden Sparkle (2018) and I didn’t want to fall in love (Koi wo suru tsumori wa nakatta, 2019).

