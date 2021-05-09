A new positive spirit has been added by the “golden residency” to many sectors in our country. Since it was adopted in 2019, it had an active role in establishing the “fifty” community, within an integrated institutional framework.

The decision to adopt this type of residence was a new philosophy that strengthened the UAE’s reputation as a global incubator for investment, innovation and talent, and cemented its position as a land of opportunities, realization of dreams and attracting minds, a destination for competencies and investors, and a destination for entrepreneurs, to allow everyone to be part of its success story and distinction.

Available figures say: The number of the first batch only of those entitled to this type of residence in the Emirates had reached 6800 investors, with a total investment of about 100 billion dirhams, in addition to those with exceptional competencies in medicine, engineering, science and all arts, who had the real opportunity to be Permanent partners in the country’s development process.

This type of residence goes far beyond the economic and investment benefits, despite their importance, to clearly indicate several points, the first of which is: our vision, our coexistence, our openness, our cultural values, and our firm desire to enhance our interaction with peoples in a framework of tolerance, coexistence and work together for a better world.

The second point is that we have a government that is able to send, every day, a new reservoir of our strengths, to increase the attractiveness of our country, and to instill more confidence in the sustainability of the factors of its rise and progress, the continuity of its leadership indicators of development, and strengthening its position a dream for all those who are passionate about the future.

The third point is that this type of residency system strengthens the UAE’s position as a soft power in the region, and a development model capable of enriching its future, creating new opportunities and developing solutions that exceed its needs to serve the future of all humanity.

The UAE was able to lay the appropriate foundation for a stronger, open and diversified phase with more bold decisions and a new spirit that would push it to launch with confidence towards the “new fifty”, where there is no room except for exceptional human competencies, because ambitions are greater than any stereotype.