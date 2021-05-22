Many people suffer from colon disorders that are caused by conditions and fluctuations of daily life, poor nutrition and inappropriate food intake. Therefore, you must eat foods rich in fiber such as fruits, vegetables and various salads, and avoid foods that cause bloating, such as legumes such as chickpeas, beans, and lentils that give rise to gases that cause indigestion.

Among the recommendations that ensure staying away from colon problems are not to excessive consumption of coffee and tea, and to stay away from smoking, soft drinks, fast food and spicy foods, and away from sources of tension, anxiety and psychological pressure.

natural herbs

Natural herbs work to treat colon disorders, so eating a cup or more of star anise, fenugreek, caraway, fennel, and ginger, works greatly to avoid colon problems.

Flax seeds

Flaxseed has a magical effect in treating colon disorders, by adding one to 3 tablespoons of the crushed herb two to three times a day with plenty of water, or consuming one or two tablespoons of flaxseed oil daily.

Honey

Honey has been used since ancient times to treat many diseases, it is an easy food to digest, as honey is used to expel gases from the stomach. And by taking a tablespoon of honey after each meal.