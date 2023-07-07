At a time when 13 new countries are about to offer citizenship or residency by investment (CBI/RBI) programmes, Astonsinternational experts in residency and citizenship by investment, has analyzed the countries involved and has selected the four that, in your opinion, offer the most attractive investment and lifestyle opportunities for investors.

Currently, there are 13 countries that offer the citizenship to foreigners in exchange for one financial investment in the economy, real estate and local infrastructure.

The list is set to grow as 13 other nations are now considering introducing new CBI programs.

These are the four that Astons believes could become the most popular options among investors.

Maldives

CBI nations insist that investors pass a minimum investment threshold before citizenship is granted. This minimum varies from nation to nation, and the price ranges from $100,000 to over $3 million.

The Maldives, however, has yet to establish its threshold, but considering that it is a luxury tourist destination that rivals Monaco and Capri, it is safe to assume that the Maldives CBI program will be a high net worth product.

Astons assumes that the Maldives CBI program will be a high net worth product. (Archive) Photo: themaldivesexpert.com

Astons ranks the Maldives as the best and probably most popular new CBI destination based on the luxury and the beauty mentioned above, along with the fact that the English it’s an NCO language, and it seems to be good for businesses, especially citizen-owned ones.

In addition, the security levels in the Maldives they are relatively good, and the local tax system can be considered favorable in a nation that offers a choice between a bustling city life or the laid-back vibes of beachside life.

Greece

Greece has offered Residency for Investment (RBI) for some time, but taking the step of introducing a CBI program is a big move for this ancient and majestic land.

Greece is considering a minimum investment of two million euros in real estate or 500,000 euros in personal residence to grant citizenship. (Archive)

Greece is considering a minimum investment of two million euros in real estate or 500,000 euros in personal residencebut first wants to wait for the outcome of the EU legal process against Malta and its CBI program.

If this country goes ahead and launches its CBI program, it will be immensely popular despite the expensive admission fee.

In addition to being a much-loved territory, Greece is a member of the EU, which, as far as citizenship is concerned, is a big step. It also offers a strong passportwith visa-free access to 173 countriesincluding, of course, visa-free travel within the Schengen zone.

The Savior

Although the Central American nation has moved away from offering a full CBI program, it still you are considering a residency by investment (RBI) programoften known as Golden Visa.

The minimum investment to acquire this type of visa would be only $100,000 dollarsallowing his high accessibility.

The minimum investment to acquire the citizenship of El Salvador would be only $100,000 dollars.

One of the great attractions of El Salvador is that the Bitcoin is a legal currency in the territory since 2021therefore, for the cryptocurrency In general, this country is known as a tax haven.

Despite not being a full CBI offering, Astons expects the program to be immensely popular with Americans looking to relocate for retirement.

Mauricio

Luxury permeates every building, beach and palm tree on Mauritius, the East African island famous for its crystal-blue lagoons and stunning reefs.

The same way, the US government considers Mauritius a first-tier countrywhich means that it is one of the safest places in the world for Americans.

Mauritius offers a favorable banking and business environment, as well as favorable tax legislation.

This country is expected to offer citizenship for the price of $500,000, plus $100,000 per dependent.

apart from his beauty and luxury overflowing, Mauritius also offers the advantages of a favorable banking and business environment and favorable tax legislationand although there is no single official language in Mauritius, both English As the French they are widely spoken.

Astons pronounces on the matter

We believe that countries like Greece and Mauritius offer everything investors are looking for.

“The CBI sector is very competitive and could be about to welcome a large number of new entrants offering a greater choice of destinations for those looking to put down roots in a new country,” said Alena Lesina, Astons USA immigration expert.

A great CBI destination may need a number of different things, but having one stands out. good value for money on initial investment, desirable lifestyle, affordable cost of living, quality education, business opportunities, etc

“We believe that countries like Greece and Mauritius offer everything investors are looking for. And with such a variety of investment thresholds, there is something for everyone, from high net worth individuals to ordinary familiesLesina explained.

So if you were thinking of investing or living in another country, don’t forget to take into account these destinations that can get the most out of a CBI.

