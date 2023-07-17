SFor a good ten years now, postmodern choreographers have also received greater art-historical attention and the fact that they express themselves not only in dance, but also in texts, in painting, video and photography has been taken into account. Yvonne Rainer’s work, for example, was last shown at the Kunsthalle Baden-Baden in January. Simone Forti’s choreography “Huddle” was on show at the Neue Nationalgalerie last autumn. Free, emancipatory dance creators like her, who have been developing their ideas since the 1960s, approached the visual arts in a complex way.

Not only were they in close contact with the artists of their generation. Robert Rauschenberg worked for Yvonne Rainer as a lighting designer, he was friends and worked together with Trisha Brown, he created props and stage sets for her. Artists such as Rainer, Brown, Forti and Lisa Nelson expanded the concept of art and contributed to the establishment of performance art. They developed a new theater with, like Lucinda Childs with Robert Wilson. And they not only involved visual artists in their work, they were artists themselves.

Trisha Brown’s manifest synchronization of dance and painting in her solo It’s a Draw, which premiered in an airplane hangar in Montpellier, is legendary. Yvonne Rainer writes and directs films. The Biennale Danza in Venice is now dedicating an exhibition to the multimedia art of Simone Forti, who was born in Florence in 1935, on the occasion of the awarding of the Golden Lion for her life’s work in cooperation with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. One should understand her as “an artist who works with movement”, rightly so says the program book of the dance festival, which this year for the third time is under the direction of the British dance star Wayne McGregor. He opened the festival on Thursday with the vernissage of the exhibition.

Watch the body flow

Three of Forti’s famous “Dance Constructions” were featured, rehearsed by Sarah Swenson, danced by a young ensemble sponsored by the Biennale’s training program. These three performances premiered in 1961 in Yoko Ono’s New York apartment. Ropes with knots hang from a sloping plywood wall taller than a man. The dancers hold onto them on the steep surface and change positions like in a choreography on a steep slope. The costumes consist of training clothes and sneakers. Elsewhere in the exhibition hall, similar ropes hang vertically from the ceiling, only several next to each other. The dancers can slip their feet in loops at the lower end.