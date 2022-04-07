The news had been in the air for some time but the confirmation of the conclusion is now official. Published on Weekly Young Jumpthe Osamu Tezuka Cultural Award-winning manga written and illustrated by Satoru Nodacomes to its end after eight years. GOLDEN KAMUY will close with the last 3 chapters or 312, 313 and 314. The latter, which will be published in the magazine on April 28 (it is therefore official that the final volume will be 32), will bring the story of the war veteran to an end Saichi Sugimoto.

Published in Italy by J-POP Manga, Golden Kamuy has also received an animated adaptation currently consisting of four seasons (the latest is coming in October) available in subtitled version on Crunchyroll. Parallel to the series, a total of four OVAs related to narrative arcs have been produced to date Cheated, Monster And Shiton Animal Chronicles.

Source: Young Jump Street Anime News Network

News by Luca Curti