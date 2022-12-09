Following an internal decision, last November 1st the web saw the news of the temporary suspension of the anime Golden Kamuy Season 4due to the death of an unnamed staff member.

Although in the past weeks everything had been shrouded in absolute silence, the official website of the series has taken care of bringing a small breath of news, revealing that this will officially start again at April 2023 not with episode 7, which is where it left off, but directly from the first episode.

According to the little information released, the recently deceased staff member was in fact “indispensable” for the production of the series, and a break was necessary for multiple reasons.

Started on Japanese TV stations Tokyo MX, ytv, Hokkaido Broadcasting And BS11 to October 2022the fourth season has become available to us Westerners thanks to the streaming platform Crunchyrollwhich simulcasted it for all subscribers to the service Crunchyroll Premium.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network