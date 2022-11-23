Like every end of the year, the Golden Joystick Awards to celebrate the best of video games. For them they held their annual ceremony on November 22, where they announced the winners of this 2022 edition. Here we share the list with all the award-winning titles.

Best Storytelling – Horizon Forbidden West

Game we still play – Genshin Impact

Best Visual Design – Elden Ring

Studio of the Year – FromSoftware

Best Expansion – Cuphead The Delicious Last Course

Best Early Access Release – Slime Rancher 2

Best Indie Game – Cult of the Lamb

Best Multiplayer – Elden Ring

Best audio – Metal: Hellsinger

best trailer – Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

Best community – final fantasy 14

Better hardware – Steam Deck

Best Discovery – Vampire Survivors

Critics’ Choice Award – Elden Ring

Best Performance – Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, immortality)

Nintendo Game of the Year – Pokemon Legends Arceus

PC Game of the Year – Return to Monkey Island

PlayStation Game of the Year – stray

Xbox Game of the Year – Grounded

Most anticipated game – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year – Elden Ring

These were all the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards in its 2022 edition. As you can see FromSotware was the big winner of the night by its title: Elden Ring. In fact, they led the pack by taking five awards from the 21 categories.

Of course, that does not detract from any of the other winners, that there were some surprises in several of the sections. Although we must admit that they were very welcome surprises. As was the case with Cult of the Lamb Y Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. Was your favorite among the winners?

How do the Golden Joystick Awards work?

The Golden Joystick Awards are among the best-known and longest-running awards honoring video games. The particularity of these is that the nominees and winners are chosen entirely by the public. Except for the Critics’ Choice Award, the name of which is pretty self explanatory.

To which other awards of its style has its own ceremony that is usually broadcast on the internet. This is usually held at the end of November, so that, if you are interested, you can see it next year. We’ll see in the next The Game Awards if any of these winners come back to repeat.

