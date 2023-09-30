The have been announced nominations for the Golden Joystick Awards 2023: the complete list of finalists features games such as Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy 16 and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.
You can vote for your favorite titles by visiting GamesRadar+ and clicking on the “Start Voting” button: you have until October 20th. The list is still missing the category Ultimate Game of the Year 2023whose finalists will be announced on October 23 and can be voted on until October 27.
Best Audio
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
Best Storytelling
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Game Community
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Warframes
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Best Game Expansions
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Best Gaming Hardware
- PlayStation VR2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Decks
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Best Indie Game
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars
Best Multiplayer Game
- Exoprimal
- Diablo IV
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant II
- Mortal Kombat 1
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Best Visual Design
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies Of P
- Street Fighter 6
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveler II
- Fae Farm
PC Game of the Year
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Resident Evil 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Game of the Year
- Starfield
- Chants of Shinar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Repentance
Still Playing Award
- No Man’s Sky
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframes
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- call of Duty
Studio of the Year
- Larian Studios
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- RemedyEntertainment
- CD Projekt Red
Best Game Trailer
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Most Wanted Game
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades II
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- EVERYWHERE
- Frostpunk 2
- ARK 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Returning in 2023 Best VR Game
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
#Golden #Joystick #Awards #nominations #complete #list #finalists