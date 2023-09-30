The have been announced nominations for the Golden Joystick Awards 2023: the complete list of finalists features games such as Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy 16 and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

You can vote for your favorite titles by visiting GamesRadar+ and clicking on the “Start Voting” button: you have until October 20th. The list is still missing the category Ultimate Game of the Year 2023whose finalists will be announced on October 23 and can be voted on until October 27.

Best Audio

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Best Storytelling

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy XIV

Warframes

Baldur’s Gate 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best Game Expansions

Power Wash Simulator DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Gaming Hardware

PlayStation VR2

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Decks

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO

Best Indie Game

Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

Cocoon

Viewfinder

Sea of ​​Stars

Best Multiplayer Game

Exoprimal

Diablo IV

Street Fighter 6

Remnant II

Mortal Kombat 1

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Visual Design

Baldur’s Gate 3

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies Of P

Street Fighter 6

Nintendo Game of the Year

Pikmin 4

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveler II

Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XVI

Resident Evil 4

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

Starfield

Chants of Shinar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Repentance

Still Playing Award

No Man’s Sky

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframes

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

call of Duty

Studio of the Year

Larian Studios

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

RemedyEntertainment

CD Projekt Red

Best Game Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer

Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Most Wanted Game

Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades II

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

EVERYWHERE

Frostpunk 2

ARK 2

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

