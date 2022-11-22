Assigned i Golden Joystick Awards 2022one of the most prestigious prizes in the video game scene, which they have seen prevail Elden Ring how game of the year. FromSoftware’s game also received many other awards, making it the most awarded of the evening. It also won in unsuspected categories such as that of the best multiplayer game, although it must be admitted that it was also highly appreciated from this point of view. It should be noted that in the GOTY race it beat God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Return to Monkey Island and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Instead, it will discuss the PlayStation game of the year award given to Stray, at least to those who don’t read our Let’s talk about it.

Awards also for Tales of Monkey Island, as PC game of the year, and for Steam Deck, judged as the best gaming hardware. Also owed the award to Manon Gage for her portrayal of Marissa Marcel in Immortality.