The organizing committee of the “Golden Heart” humanitarian initiative, which was launched in Abu Dhabi, announced the achievement of its charitable goal by performing successful heart surgeries for 50 children in Arab, Asian and African countries, including Egypt, Tunisia and Libya.

The committee confirmed that the children included in the initiative had recovered from complex heart defects, and that their health condition had completely improved.

The initiative was launched by Dr. Shamsher Vayalil, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holding Group, which specializes in healthcare, last January, with the aim of providing free surgeries to correct heart defects for children with complex congenital heart diseases.

The surgeries were conducted under the leadership of experts in public and private hospitals in Tunisia, Egypt and India.

The initiative included congenital heart diseases for children aged two months and older, such as severe aortic stenosis, a condition in which the aortic valve narrows, disrupting the normal flow of blood, tetralogy of Fallot, a condition that affects the normal flow of blood through the heart, and atrioventricular canal defect. It is a defect in which a hole occurs in the wall separating the heart chambers, causing problems with the heart valves.

Cardiac surgeon Dr. Tariq Ali Al-Hassan, who chaired the initiative’s medical evaluation board, said: “We received applications from various parts of the world, and we were keen to review every medical record and develop a list of candidates based on the severity of their condition.”