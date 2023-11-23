Golden Goose, the worn-out 1,000-euro sneakers, are considering going public in Milan

From an old factory in Marghera (Venice, Italy) to the skateparks of the Angels. The seemingly worn-out Golden Goose luxury sneakers are looking for their next step: the Milan Stock Exchange. As reported Bloomberg, around a dozen banks are competing to participate in a possible initial public offering of the Italian brand, with valuations of between 3,000 million and 4,000 million euros. The furor over these sneakers is such that some investment bankers put on Golden Goose models during last week’s presentation and others ran to buy them, to show their support for the company.

Last June, Bloomberg reported that the venture capital firm Permira, owner of 83% of Golden Goose, was considering the sale of the business it bought for 1.3 billion euros in 2020. However, now the price is on the horizon. , a future that would respond to the company’s growth ambition. Founded in 2000 by entrepreneurs Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo, the firm has not stopped growing and signed the best in its history in 2022, with a turnover that exceeded 500 million euros, 30% more than the previous year . A pair of these handmade sneakers, famous for the star symbol and its “worn” effect, costs between 400 and 1,000 euros. In its 23 years of history it has stood at the feet of singers and actresses such as Taylor Swift, Selena Gomex and Megan Fox.

Rumors about Golden Goose’s possible IPO come just a month after Birkenstock’s stock market debut. The German footwear manufacturer began trading on October 11 in the United States in a very bittersweet debut in which its shares fell 12.6% compared to their initial price. Currently they fall 9%. But the ugly flip flops They have not been the only ones to suffer in their stock market journey in this sector. Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, remembers that the trajectory on the stock market has not always been successful. New Zealand’s Allbirds, which created collections of shoes made from plant fibers, has dropped 94% since its debut in 2021. Dr. Martens boots, which became an icon of punk culture, have fallen more than 70% since They started trading two years ago.

Despite these bad habits demonstrated by some of the members of this industry, others have shown themselves to be a very profitable option. In a recent report, eToro analysts studied the stock performance of the world’s 10 largest footwear companies by market capitalization. As a whole, they have soared 387% over the past decade, more than double the performance of the S&P 500, which rose 155%. Shares in the world’s most valuable footwear maker, Nike, have appreciated 160% in the last 10 years – despite recently suffering the longest bearish streak in its history – while German giants Adidas and Puma have advanced respectively. 105% and 171% respectively.

