Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

With only 5 days left until the start of the European Nations finals “Euro 2020”, we recall the memory of this continental event of the tournament, which occupies second place on the list of football fans after the World Cup through 5 phenomena that topped the scene and wrote immortal stories.

The golden goal rule was applied in overtime for the first time in the history of football from the gate of the European Nations Championship, specifically in the 1996 edition, at which time the goal that decided the title came to Germany through a goal scored by Oliver Bierhoff in the 95th minute.

The golden goal scene was repeated three times in the European Nations, and the irony is that it happened twice after that with France on its way to winning the 2000 edition, when it scored against Portugal in the semi-finals and against Italy in the final.

The loss of the host in the opening and closing, and this happened in the 2004 edition, when Greece met Portugal in the opening and the “Greeks” outperformed 1-2, then they met in the final, and Greece excelled with one goal in return. The European Nations Championship canceled the third and fourth place match, starting in the 1984 edition, a match that is still going on in other continental tournaments despite the lack of public interest in it.

The coin was present to determine the identity of the team qualifying for the final of the 1968 edition after Italy and the Soviet Union were tied negatively, and there was no system of extra time or penalty kicks, so that the referee conducted a coin draw, in the midst of anticipation of 70,000 spectators in Turin, and then announced the rise of Italy.

The tournament was known for the birth of the famous penalty kick known as the player “Panenka”, which he scored for Czechoslovakia against German goalkeeper Mayer in the 1976 final, when he raised the ball with a light shot in the middle of the goal amid great astonishment.