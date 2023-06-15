Todd Boehly and his wife Katie at the Golden Globes ceremony on January 10, 2023. FREDERIC J. BROWN (AFP)

Hollywood is a great land to reinvent yourself. That has been the path taken by the Golden Globes, one of the best-known awards in entertainment. The awards are now owned by a private company, ending the controversial group that has organized them almost continuously since 1944, the Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The organization was at the center of criticism for its lack of diversity and for mismanagement of some members. After a couple of years of controversy, the Globes will remain in the orbit of celebrities as a for-profit event. Despite suffering a bit of a tarnish, the awards brand remains golden for the industry.

The California prosecutor has accepted this week the business proposal made two years ago by Eldridge Industries, a powerful investment fund. Its portfolio includes insurance, technology, real estate and various entertainment businesses ranging from the music catalogs of Bruce Springsteen and The Killers to the two most beloved sports teams in Los Angeles, the Dodgers and the Lakers. Its founder and CEO, Todd Boehly, a billionaire worth around $5.3 billion, has also shown an appetite for foreign markets. Last year he bought English Premier League club Chelsea in a record deal.

Boehly, 49, wants to breathe new life into the Globes. “People haven’t realized that the HFPA has an 80-year-old governing body. It’s very complicated. Every time they have to adjust their rules they end up fighting over minor details.” told in a conversation with financier Michael Milken in early May. “They have a rule that they need five days to call a meeting. That’s because 80 years ago you had to get to Los Angeles on your horse and buggy. They have not changed it because they cannot agree if six or eight hours is better, “added the magnate.

In the talk, Boehly also spoke about the journalists who were part of the organization’s leadership. “The newspaper business has been hit very hard, so they did not want to expand the governing body because they were afraid that this would affect their way of earning a living,” said the person who has served as interim CEO of the Golden Globes since October 2021. The original 87 members, later expanded to 96, dedicated themselves to managing the resources of a non-profit organization rather than “using their ability to write and sell Hollywood stories in all foreign markets.”

In February 2021, Los Angeles Times published an investigation that rocked the small but powerful group of the HFPA. The revelation took as its starting point a lawsuit filed by European journalists who had applied to join the exclusive club and who had been rejected. It was not the first time that it had happened, but the report in the Los Angeles newspaper also carried untenable data in the new times that govern Hollywood. There was not a single black member among its nearly 100 members.

Tom Cruise, right, was one of the Hollywood stars who returned his Golden Globes after the controversy broke out in 2021. Bob Riha Jr. (Getty Images)

This triggered a strong reaction. A hundred publicists, the link between the stars and the press, turned their backs on the organization demanding a change. The real blow came when Hollywood’s most public power, its stars, joined. Tom Cruise returned his awards and Scarlett Johansson called for a boycott of the organization, which she called sexist. Brendan Fraser also said that he had been sexually harassed by an HFPA president. African-American producers Shonda Rhimes and Ava Duvernay, creators of several television hits, asked to cut ties with the group. NBC, the network that broadcasts the awards, echoed the criticism and reported that it would not broadcast the 2022 edition, which was carried out in complete disrepute.

The Golden Globes returned to the screens in 2023. It was possible because the organization was reformed after the derision. They brought in new international voters to increase diversity (now there are 310), sanctioned some members and fired others. New ethical guidelines were issued. For the ceremony, they paid half a million dollars to be hosted by a black and gay comedian, Jarrod Carmichael. He mocked the organization in the monologue he gave at the start of the 80th edition. “I wouldn’t say they’re racist, but they didn’t have a single black member before George Floyd died. I’m going to let you judge,” he said.

The weight of the old organization in the new company is in doubt. The operation statement gave just over 20 words to the old order. “We are very excited to close this highly anticipated transaction and begin the transition from a membership organization to a commercial enterprise,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The awards will be under the umbrella of Dick Clark Productions, a company that annually prepares the television broadcast of the gala and is also owned by Eldridge. The resources that are still in the coffers of the HFPA, obtained in part from the sale of rights for the transmission, will be transferred to a foundation that will have philanthropic tasks.

Boehly believes the transition to a for-profit company will make it easier to hold the Globes and their employees to account. A portion of the original HFPA members have been hired at a salary of $75,000 per year. Among his duties will be organizing features of the movies and series put up for voter consideration and writing content for the organization.

Less clear are the ethical limits that the new company will have. Converted into a ceremony that aims to generate income, the Globes have not released any new ethical rules. Eldridge owns Variety and The Hollywood Reporterthe dean publications of the entertainment industry and which tend to be the recipients of much of the publicity of the productions at the awards season.

There may also be a conflict of interest. Boehly’s fund is a minority owner of A24, the independent production company that has become a Hollywood success story. The tycoon injected $90 million of seed capital in 2012. Last year, the company received a new investment of $225 million and was close to a valuation of $2.5 billion. Everything at once everywhere, produced by A24, won seven Oscars a few months ago, including Best Picture. Boehly has said that he intends to turn the Golden Globes into a channel to promote the best of the best in Hollywood. Will this include products from his huge portfolio?

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe