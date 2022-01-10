D.he western “The Power of the Dog” won the Golden Globe for best film drama. He prevailed against candidates such as “Belfast” and “Dune”, among others. Director Jane Campion also won the Director’s Globe for the film that was broadcast on Netflix.

The winners in 25 film and television categories were announced by the International Press Association (HFPA) on Monday night in Beverly Hills. The 79th Globe Awards ran without nominees and star guests, the usual TV gala was canceled. The names of the winners were announced on the organization’s social media.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman honored

US actor Will Smith won the Golden Globe for best drama actor. He won the award with his leading role in the sports drama “King Richard”. With Smith were among others Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) and Denzel Washington (“Macbeth”) in the race. Nicole Kidman was honored as the best drama actress. She received the award for her leading role in the film “Being the Ricardos”.

Star composer Hans Zimmer won another Golden Globe trophy. The native of Frankfurt won the prize of the Association of the Foreign Press for his composition for the science fiction drama “Dune”. It was his 14th nomination in the category “Best Film Music”. He already has two Globes, 1995 for “The Lion King” and 2001 for “Gladiator”.

The family epic “Succession” was the big winner in the series categories with three awards. As in 2020, the gloomy satire about the family power struggle in a media company won the award for best drama series. Jeremy Strong was also named Best Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of exiled son Kendall Roy. Sarah Snook received the award for best TV supporting actress in the role of his sister Siobhan “Shiv” Roy.

In the comedy series, “Hacks” won over the work friendship between an aging Las Vegas entertainer and her younger gag writer. For the main character, based on the old star Joan Rivers, Jean Smart also received the award for best comedy actress. In the men’s category, Jason Sudeikis won this category for the second year in a row as US football coach “Ted Lasso”, who turned a British football team inside out. The black history drama “The Underground Railroad” was awarded as the best miniseries or television film.

Best Actress in a Drama Series was MJ Rodriguez in “Pose” about the ballroom scene in New York in the 1980s. Other winners in the TV and mini-series categories included Kate Winslet as a small town detective in “Mare of Easttown” and Michael Keaton as a doctor in “Dopesick”, as well as O Yeung-su as a senior participant in the murderous society satire “Squid Game” .