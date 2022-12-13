The second most watched film gala returned to television on NBC, a channel that canceled the 2022 broadcast due to complaints against the organization and the so-called boycott that included actors and actresses refusing to collect their awards.

Yesterday, after a year of restructuring and an interim director, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes, including Top Gun: Maverick, the film starring Tom Cruise, who returned three of their awards in protest at the lack of diversity.

Top Gun. Cruise will not be in the best actor category. Photo: diffusion

Top Gun: Maverick will compete with Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans and Tár in the best drama film category.

The nominated directors have been James Cameron (for Avatar), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (for Everything Everywhere all at Once), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans). “In the cinema, once again they forgot to nominate women in the category of best director,” questioned Variety magazine.

The Golden Globes have coincided with the nominations for the films Tár and Everything everywhere at the same time, which tied for best film of 2022 at the Los Angeles Critics Association awards. Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is nominated for Tár, Todd Field’s acclaimed film that she won for best screenplay, best actress and best director.

tar. Blanchett nominated, as was Ana de Armas for Blonde. Photo: diffusion

On television (Netflix and HBO Max have 14 nominations) ‘The Crown’ is once again a favorite, which has Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki and Imelda Staunton as nominees. It competes with ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Ozark’ and ‘Severance’.

Although it is not yet known if the artists will be on the red carpet on January 10, for The New York Times it continues to be one of the most anticipated events of the year. “The biggest ceremonies continue to draw a larger audience than almost anything else on traditional television, aside from live sports.

The most recent broadcast of the Golden Globes, held without celebrity attendees in early 2021 due to the pandemic, drew some seven million viewers. Before the pandemic, the show was drawing about 18 million viewers.”