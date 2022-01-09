“The Golden Globes are deflated,” “it will take place without celebrities, without the press,” “there is talk of a boycott,” the US media reported this week. In almost eight decades, the so-called prelude to the Oscars and event that also awarded several of the best series and films made for television, will have its most atypical edition. After the virtual ceremony for the pandemic, this time the awards of the Foreign Press Association will be held without an audience and without a red carpet due to the numerous questions about the organization. This year there will be no programming, it will not be broadcast on any channel or social media and it will be a private ceremony with several questions, even for its voters.

“The only thing I can tell you is that we sent our votes this Monday. They have not told us anything, we do not know what will happen, but surely it is not a face-to-face ceremony, because there is no way it will be achieved, “one of the voters responded to the Los Angeles Times, a media outlet. who denounced that of 90 members, none were African American. “We regret this situation. Yes, there will be winners announced, because there are nominees, but we do not know if it will be by e-mail, an announcement to an agency, on the portal or in a virtual event ”.

Best Actor 2020. Prelude to the first Oscar as a performer for Brad Pitt. Photo: broadcast

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2022: why can the Golden Globe Awards be canceled?

Only in 2021, Golden Globes they had conductors at their virtual ceremony; Amy Poehler from Los Angeles and Tina Fey from New York. Stars like Emma Corrin from the series ‘The Crown’, Anya Taylor-Joy for ‘Lady’s Gambit’ and Mark Ruffalo for ‘The Undeniable Truth’ went online to thank their respective awards.

Months later, movements like Black Lives Matter; Ruffalo himself, Scarlett Johansson and other celebrities questioned the organization’s low inclusion and ethics. The actress also denounced having suffered sexism and asked to cancel the ceremony if there were no radical “changes”.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2022: ceremony will not have a red carpet, stars, or accredited press

Best Miniseries 2018. Starring cast of ‘Big Little Lies’, a miniseries that also swept the Emmys. Photo: broadcast

So far, it is known that the winners will be known at 9 pm (Peruvian time), but after the accusations of certain privileges and expensive gifts to voters for years, for the 2022 Golden Globes they saw each film and series as they would. any accredited journalist. “There was not a single extra digital screener for any of the voters. It was requested as any other reporter would request. Even to cast our votes for this year’s nominees, as there was no connection to either Amazon or Netflix and total nullity with the studios, they asked us to go to see the movies at the cinema, as a regular spectator and we did not have press functions as before ”.

Although the future of the awards is uncertain, today they top the nominations The Power of the Dog and Belfast in cinema. On television they lead ‘Succession’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Ted Lasso’.