Tom Cruise apparently no longer wants to have anything to do with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). After allegations against the Association of Non-American Film Journalists in Hollywood, which has been awarding the Golden Globes since 1944, the actor returned his three prizes on Monday, according to the “Hollywood Reporter”. Cruise was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor or Best Supporting Actor for his roles in “Born on July 4th” (1990), “Jerry Maguire – Game of Life” (1997) and “Magnolia” (2000). Also on Monday, the broadcaster NBC announced that it would not broadcast the awards ceremony in the coming year. “We continue to assume that the HFPA is ready for fundamental reforms. However, changes to this extent take time and work, and we are convinced that the HFPA takes time, ”said the broadcaster.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association had been caught up in allegations of racism in the past few weeks after research by the Los Angeles Times revealed that none of the then 87 members were black. Previously, the association had repeatedly come into talk because of opaque admission criteria, discrimination against women filmmakers and alleged influence through gifts. As reported by American industry journals, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is said to have only rudimentarily complied with NBC’s call for more diversity and transparency in the past week. Allegedly, the association did not want to be set on a deadline for fulfilling the requirements.

The last award ceremony for the time being at the end of February had only about seven million Americans tuned in, almost sixty percent fewer than the year before. Before Cruise, who did not comment on the return of his three Golden Globes on Monday, Scarlett Johansson had already distanced himself from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “As long as the necessary fundamental reforms fail, we should keep our distance from the HFPA and focus on the strength of unity in our unions and the industry as a whole,” said the actress, who has been nominated five times for a Golden Globe. Actor Mark Ruffalo had announced that he was “not proud or happy” about the price of an association that cultivated a “culture of secrecy and exclusion”.

Ava DuVernay, director of Selma, a film about the Selma to Montgomery marches that led to black voting in the United States, praises Tom Cruise’s move. With the return of the prizes, he had set an example against the “sexist, homophobic and racist practices of exclusion, harassment and prejudice” of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The association responded to the criticism with a schedule within which it wanted to implement reforms. Systematic changes are “long overdue, both in our organization and in the entire industry”.