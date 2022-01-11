The 79th edition of the Golden Globes happened as planned, without a red carpet and without the participation of its protagonists: the nominees and the winners. Beyond the pandemic and restrictions; Since 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced complaints of unethical voters and lack of inclusion in the organization. In addition to allegations of sexism and receiving expensive gifts, the Los Angeles Times had revealed that of the 90 voters there were no African Americans, sparking protests from movements for equality.

“The group, of only 87 people until a few months ago, concentrated a lot of power. They were courted by public relations agencies with gifts and exclusive access to movie stars, in the hope that they would compensate the favors with nominations, “El País summarized hours before the event.

After 25 years, the NBC network refused to air the 2022 edition because it considered that the changes would not be achieved in a year. In addition, stars like Scarlett Johansson invited not to participate in the edition if they did not correct. “A change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we strongly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right,” the television station said.

Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos. With five Golden Globes, it is the most awarded in history. Photo: broadcast

But despite Sunday’s near-zero impact, some artists showed their support, precisely because the association was giving grants to nonprofit organizations. Through their website and Twitter, they told that they had a project for the literacy of adolescents, promoting their foray into art. The Golden Globes account posted a video of Jamie Lee Curtis praising the charitable contributions.

“They fund creators and educators and institutions of higher education and film preservation organizations, and they do it on a very low-key and unofficial donation night,” the actress said in reference to the ceremonies broadcast on television. “And I’ve been the lucky host that night a couple of times. So I just wanted to honor and support you in this continued advocacy of the great need and the great support that the HFPA continues to offer with its generosity. ” Arnold Schwarzenegger commented on it and called them “incredible philanthropic programs.”

West Side Story. Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. Photo: broadcast

Winners

This year there were no written speeches or live broadcasts for each actor and actress to thank the awards from their homes. Only a few made it through Twitter or Instagram, like ‘Pose’ actress Michaela Jae Rodríguez, who became the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe. world, ”she published when she won the best lead actress in a drama series category. “This is the door that will open to many more talented young people. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see a young black Latina from New Jersey who had a dream, to change the way of thinking that others would do with love. Love wins ”. The organization also honored O Yeong-su from ‘The Squid Game’ who was the first South Korean actor to win an award from the HFPA.

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler was one of the few Hollywood figures who mentioned the Golden Globes publicly. “I was cast as Maria in West Side Story on 1/9/19 and I just won a Golden Globe for that same performance on 1/9/22. Life is very strange ”. Her co-star, Ariana DeBose, was voted best supporting actress and wrote about the organization. “There is still work to be done, but when you have worked so hard on a project, steeped in blood, sweat, tears and love: having the work seen and recognized will always be special. Thanks”.

In terms of awards, the premiere of Netflix The Power of the Dog was chosen the best film and continues its career to the Oscars. West Side Story, the Steven Spielberg version, was the best comedy film and the HBO series ‘Succession’ triumphed in the television categories.❖