Kaley Cuoco, Elton John, Nicolas Cage, Gal Gadot either Vin Diesel are some of the stars who have confirmed their attendance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards whose delivery ceremony will take place on January 5 in Beverly Hills.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the names of those in charge of presenting the statuettes during the gala, whose presenter will be the comedian Nikki Glaser. You can consult the complete list below.
Presenters of the 2025 Golden Globes
- Andrew Garfield
- Anthony Mackie
- Anthony Ramos
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Ariana DeBose
- Aubrey Plaza
- Auliʻi Cravalho
- Awkwafina
- Brandi Carlile
- Catherine O’Hara
- Colin Farrell
- Colman Domingo
- Demi Moore
- Dwayne Johnson
- Edgar Ramirez
- Elton John
- Gal Gadot
- Glenn Close
- Jeff Goldblum
- Jennifer Coolidge
- Kaley Cuoco
- Kate Hudson
- Kathy Bates
- Ke Huy Quan
- Kerry Washington
- Margaret Qualley
- Melissa McCarthy
- Michael Keaton
- Michelle Yeoh
- Miles Teller
- Mindy Kaling
- Morris Chestnut
- Nate Bargatze
- Nicolas Cage
- Rachel Brosnahan
- Rob McElhenney
- Salma Hayek Pinault
- Sarah Paulson
- Seth Rogen
- Sharon Stone
- Vin Diesel
- Viola Davis
- Zoe Kravitz
Golden Globes 2025 nominations
Emilia Perez dominates the film categories with 10 nominations, closely followed by The Brutalist (7), Conclave (6), Anora (5) and The substance (5). In the series section, The Bear is the favorite with 5 nominations, in a very distributed year.
Some nominations with a Spanish flavor in which we find Javier Bardem, who has sneaked into the category of best supporting actor for the anthology series Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez. For her part, the actress Karla Sofia Gascón She is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy film for the film Emilia Perez.
Golden Globes 2025: when will the gala take place
The Golden Globes ceremony will take place on January 5. In Spain it can be followed during the early hours of January 6, the night of Three Kings, due to the time difference: The gala will begin at 2:00 a.m. Spanish peninsular time (5pm in Los Angeles).
Golden Globes 2025: how to watch the gala from Spain
The chain C.B.S. will be in charge of broadcasting the gala for the US. In Spain it can be seen exclusively through Movistar Plus+, which will dedicate a special program to it from midnight on Sunday the 5th. You will also be able to follow all the details of the event live through the minute-by-minute coverage of CINEMANIA.
