Kaley Cuoco, Elton John, Nicolas Cage, Gal Gadot either Vin Diesel are some of the stars who have confirmed their attendance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards whose delivery ceremony will take place on January 5 in Beverly Hills.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the names of those in charge of presenting the statuettes during the gala, whose presenter will be the comedian Nikki Glaser. You can consult the complete list below.

Presenters of the 2025 Golden Globes

Andrew Garfield

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Ramos

Anya Taylor-Joy

Ariana DeBose

Aubrey Plaza

Auliʻi Cravalho

Awkwafina

Brandi Carlile

Catherine O’Hara

Colin Farrell

Colman Domingo

Demi Moore

Dwayne Johnson

Edgar Ramirez

Elton John

Gal Gadot

Glenn Close

Jeff Goldblum

Jennifer Coolidge

Kaley Cuoco

Kate Hudson

Kathy Bates

Ke Huy Quan

Kerry Washington

Margaret Qualley

Melissa McCarthy

Michael Keaton

Michelle Yeoh

Miles Teller

Mindy Kaling

Morris Chestnut

Nate Bargatze

Nicolas Cage

Rachel Brosnahan

Rob McElhenney

Salma Hayek Pinault

Sarah Paulson

Seth Rogen

Sharon Stone

Vin Diesel

Viola Davis

Zoe Kravitz

Golden Globes 2025 nominations

Emilia Perez dominates the film categories with 10 nominations, closely followed by The Brutalist (7), Conclave (6), Anora (5) and The substance (5). In the series section, The Bear is the favorite with 5 nominations, in a very distributed year.

Some nominations with a Spanish flavor in which we find Javier Bardem, who has sneaked into the category of best supporting actor for the anthology series Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez. For her part, the actress Karla Sofia Gascón She is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy film for the film Emilia Perez.

Golden Globes 2025: when will the gala take place



The Golden Globes ceremony will take place on January 5. In Spain it can be followed during the early hours of January 6, the night of Three Kings, due to the time difference: The gala will begin at 2:00 a.m. Spanish peninsular time (5pm in Los Angeles).

Golden Globes 2025: how to watch the gala from Spain



The chain C.B.S. will be in charge of broadcasting the gala for the US. In Spain it can be seen exclusively through Movistar Plus+, which will dedicate a special program to it from midnight on Sunday the 5th. You will also be able to follow all the details of the event live through the minute-by-minute coverage of CINEMANIA.

