The Golden Globes 2025 They are delivered tonight after undergoing a few years of facelift after various scandals that led to calls for their boycott due to accusations of fraud in the granting of awards and the lack of diversity of their members.

That is forgotten. This night from Sunday 5th to Monday 6th January, starting at 2:00am (Spanish peninsular time), the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, and the nominated stars will walk the red carpet.

Golden Globes 2025: favorite nominated movies and series

Emilia Perez dominates the film categories with 10 nominations, closely followed by The Brutalist (7), Conclave (6), Anora (5) and The substance (5). In the series section, The Bear is the favorite with 5 nominations, in a very distributed year.

Some nominations with a Spanish flavor in which we find Javier Bardem, who has sneaked into the category of best supporting actor for the anthology series Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez. For her part, the actress Karla Sofia Gascón She is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy film for the film Emilia Perez.

Where to watch the gala live from Spain?



Movistar Plus+ exclusively broadcasts the Golden Globes gala. The award ceremony will begin tonight at 2:00 am (Spanish peninsular time), but The red carpet broadcast will begin a couple of hours before.

In CINEMANIA you can follow our minute-by-minute coverage on the web and also through our social networks.

