The 82nd Golden Globe Awards was distributed in the film categories between Emilia Perez and The Brutalist. The narco-musical of Jacques Audiard (four awards, including best comedy or musical film) and the great cinematographic story of Brady Corbet (three awards, including best drama film) left Anora no options.

In the series section, Shogun He remained incontestable within the dramatic field, adding the four awards for which he was competing. Hacks triumphed as a comedy about The Bear and My stuffed reindeer It consecrated its success by winning the award for best miniseries.

Below you can consult the complete list of winners of the 2025 Golden Globes; First marked in bold and with an asterisk the winners of the film awards, and below those of the series categories.

Best Film – DRAMA

‘The Brutalist’*

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘Conclave’

‘Dune: Part Two’

‘Nickel Boys’

‘September 5’

Best Film – COMEDY/MUSICAL



‘Anora’

‘Rivals’

‘Emilia Pérez’*

‘A Real Pain’

‘The substance’

‘Wicked’

Best address



Jacques Audiard (‘Emilia Pérez’)

Sean Baker (‘Anora’)

Edward Berger (‘Conclave’)

Brady Corbet (‘The Brutalist’)*

Coralie Fargeat (‘The Substance’)

Payal Kapadia (‘The Light We Imagine’)

Best Actress – DRAMA



Pamela Anderson (‘The Last Showgirl’)

Angelina Jolie (‘Maria Callas’)

Nicole Kidman (‘Babygirl’)

Tilda Swinton (‘The Room Next Door’)

Fernanda Torres (‘I’m still here’)*

Kate Winslet (‘Lee’)

Best Actor – DRAMA



Adrien Brody (‘The Brutalist’)*

Timothée Chalamet (‘A Complete Unknown’)

Daniel Craig (‘Queer’)

Colman Domingo (‘The Lives of Sing Sing’)

Ralph Fiennes (‘Conclave’)

Sebastian Stan (‘The Apprentice. The Trump Story’)

Best Actress – COMEDY/MUSICAL



Amy Adams (‘Nightbitch’)

Cynthia Erivo (‘Wicked’)

Karla Sofía Gascón (‘Emilia Pérez’)

Mikey Madison (‘Anora’)

Demi Moore (‘The Substance’)*

Zendaya (‘Rivals’)

Best Actor – COMEDY/MUSICAL



Jesse Eisenberg (‘A Real Pain’)

Hugh Grant (‘Heretic’)

Gabriel LaBelle (‘Saturday Night’)

Jesse Plemons (‘Kinds of Kindness’)

Glen Powell (‘Hit Man. Chance Killer’)

Sebastian Stan (‘A Different Man’)*

Best Supporting Actress – CINEMA



Selena Gomez (‘Emilia Pérez’)

Ariana Grande (‘Wicked’)

Felicity Jones (‘The Brutalist’)

Margaret Qualley (‘The Substance’)

Isabella Rossellini (‘Conclave’)

Zoe Saldaña (‘Emilia Pérez’)*

Best Supporting Actor – CINEMA



Yura Borisov (‘Anora’)

Kieran Culkin (‘A Real Pain’)*

Edward Norton (‘A Complete Unknown’)

Guy Pearce (‘The Brutalist’)

Jeremy Strong (‘The Apprentice. The Trump Story’)

Denzel Washington (‘Gladiator II’)

best script



Jacques Audiard (‘Emilia Pérez’)

Sean Baker (‘Anora’)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (‘The Brutalist’)

Jesse Eisenberg (‘A Real Pain’)

Coralie Fargeat (‘The Substance’)

Peter Straughan (‘Conclave’)*

Best Original Score



Volker Bertelmann (‘Conclave’)

Daniel Blumberg (‘The Brutalist’)

Kris Bowers (‘Wild Robot’)

Clément Ducol, Camille (‘Emilia Pérez’)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (‘Rivals’)*

Hans Zimmer (‘Dune: Part Two’)

best original song



‘Beautiful that Way’ (‘The Last Showgirl’) | Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

‘Compress / Repress’ (‘Rivals’) | Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

‘Evil’ (‘Emilia Pérez’) | Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard*

‘Forbidden Road’ (‘Better Man’) | Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

‘Kiss the Sky’ (‘Wild Robot’) | Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

‘My path’ (‘Emilia Pérez’) | Clément Ducol, Camille

Best animated film



‘Flow’*

‘Inside out 2’

‘Memories of a snail’

‘Moana 2’

‘Wallace and Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers’

‘Wild Robot’

Best box office film



‘Alien: Romulus’

‘Bitelchús Bitelchús’

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

‘Gladiator II’

‘Inside out 2’

‘Twisters’

‘Wicked’*

‘Wild Robot’

Best Foreign Language Film



‘The light we imagine’ (USA, France, India)

‘Emilia Pérez’ (France)*

‘The Girl with the Needle’ (Poland, Sweden, Denmark)

‘I’m Still Here’ (Brazil)

‘The seed of the sacred fig tree’ (USA, Germany)

‘Vermiglio’ (Italy)

Best series – DRAMA



‘Jackal’

‘The diplomat’

‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

‘Shogun’*

‘Slow Horses’

‘The squid game’

Best Series – COMEDY/MUSICAL



‘Abbott College’

‘The Bear’

‘The Gentlemen: The Series’

‘Hacks’*

‘No one wants this’

‘Only murders in the building’

Best series – MINISERIE OR TELEFILME



‘My stuffed reindeer’*

‘Disclaimer’

‘Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez’

‘The Penguin’

‘Ripley’

‘True Detective: Polar Night’

Best Actress – DRAMA SERIES



Kathy Bates (‘Matlock’)

Emma D’Arcy (‘House of the Dragon’)

Maya Erskine (‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’)

Keira Knightley (‘Black Doves’)

Keri Russell (‘The Diplomat’)

Anna Sawai (‘Shogun’)*

Best Actor – DRAMA SERIES



Donald Glover (‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’)

Jake Gyllenhaal (‘Presumed Innocent’)

Gary Oldman (‘Slow Horses’)

Eddie Redmayne (‘Jackal’)

Hiroyuki Sanada (‘Shogun’)*

Billy Bob Thornton (‘Landman’)

Best Actress – COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES



Kristen Bell (‘Nobody Wants This’)

Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott College’)

Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’)

Selena Gomez (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Kathryn Hahn (‘Agatha, Who Else?’)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’)*

Best Actor – COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES



Adam Brody (‘Nobody Wants This’)

Ted Danson (‘Insider’)

Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Jason Segel (‘Unfiltered Therapy’)

Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)*

Best Actress – LIMITED SERIES OR TV FILM



Cate Blanchett (‘Disclaimer’)

Jodie Foster (‘True Detective: Polar Night’)*

Cristin Milioti (‘The Penguin’)

Sofia Vergara (‘Griselda’)

Naomi Watts (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)

Kate Winslet (‘The Regime’)

Best Actor – LIMITED SERIES OR TV FILM



Colin Farrell (‘The Penguin’)*

Richard Gadd (‘My Stuffed Reindeer’)

Kevin Kline (‘Disclaimer’)

Cooper Koch (‘Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez’)

Ewan McGregor (‘A Gentleman in Moscow’)

Andrew Scott (‘Ripley’)

Best Supporting Actress – SERIES



Liza Colón-Zayas (‘The Bear’)

Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’)

Dakota Fanning (‘Ripley’)

Jessica Gunning (‘My Stuffed Reindeer’)*

Allison Janney (‘The Diplomat’)

Kali Reis (‘True Detective: Polar Night’)

Best Supporting Actor – SERIES



Tadanobu Asano (‘Shogun’)*

Javier Bardem (‘Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez’)

Harrison Ford (‘Unfiltered Therapy’)

Jack Lowden (‘Slow Horses’)

Diego Luna (‘The Machine’)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’)

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance



Jamie Foxx (‘Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…’)

Nikki Glaser (‘Nikki Glaser: We Will All Die Someday’)

Seth Meyers (‘Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking’)

Adam Sandler (‘Adam Sandler: Love You’)

Ali Wong (‘Ali Wong: Single Lady’)*

Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy Youssef: More Feelings’)

