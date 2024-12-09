Golden Globes 2025: complete list of nominees in the 82nd edition

‘Emilia Pérez’, Jacques Audiard’s musical about a Mexican drug trafficker who transitions into a woman, is the film most nominated for the Golden Globes, with 10 nominations, while on television, ‘The Bear’ has five.

This is the complete list of candidates for the 82nd edition of the awards granted by the Hollywood foreign press:

Complete list of nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes

Cinema Categories

BEST DRAMA FILM:

‘The Brutalist’.

‘A Complete Unknown’.

‘Conclave’.

‘Dune. Part two’.

‘Nickel Boys’.

‘September 5’.

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY:

‘Anora’.

‘Challengers’.

‘Emilia Pérez’.

‘A real pain’.

‘The substance’.

‘Wicked’

BEST ADDRESS:

Jacques Audiard, for ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Sean Baker, for ‘Anora’.

Edward Berger, for ‘Conclave’.

Brady Corbet, for ‘The Brutalist’.

Coralie Fargeat, for ‘The Substance’.

Payal Kapadia, for ‘All We Imagine as Light’.

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS:

Pamela Anderson, for ‘The Last Showgirl’.

Angelina Jolie, for ‘Maria’.

Nicole Kidman, for ‘Babygirl’.

Tilda Swinton, for ‘The Room Next Door’.

Fernanda Torres, for ‘I’m Still Here’.

Kate Winslet, for ‘Lee’.

BEST DRAMA ACTOR:

Adrien Brody, for ‘The Brutalist’.

Timothée Chalamet, for ‘A Complete Unknown’.

Daniel Craig, for ‘Queer’.

Colman Domingo, for ‘Sing Sing’.

Ralph Fiennes, for ‘Conclave’.

Sebastian Stan, for ‘The Apprentice’.

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY:

Amy Adams, for ‘Nightbitch’.

Cynthia Erivo, for ‘Wicked’.

Karla Sofía Gascón, by ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Mikey Madison, for ‘Anora’.

Demi Moore, for ‘The Substance’.

Zendaya, ‘Challengers’.

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY:

Jesse Eisenberg, for ‘A Real Pain’.

Hugh Grant, for ‘Heretic’.

Gabriel LaBelle, for ‘Saturday Night’.

Jesse Plemons, for ‘Kinds of Kindness’.

Glen Powell, for ‘Hit Man’.

Sebastian Stan, for ‘A Different Man’.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Selena Gomez, for ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Ariana Grande, for ‘Wicked’.

Felicity Jones, for ‘The Brutalist’.

Margaret Qualley, for ‘The Substance’.

Isabella Rossellini, for ‘Conclave’.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Yura Borisov, for ‘Anora’.

Kieran Culkin, for ‘A Real Pain’.

Edward Norton, for ‘A Complete Unknown’.

Guy Pearce, for ‘The Brutalist’.

Jeremy Strong, for ‘The Apprentice’.

Denzel Washington, for ‘Gladiator II’.

Zoe Saldaña, for ‘Emilia Pérez’.

BEST SCRIPT:

‘Emilia Pérez’, by Jacques Audiard.

‘Anora’, by Sean Baker.

‘The Brutalist’, by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold.

‘A Real Pain’, by Jesse Eisenberg.

‘The Substance’, by Coralie Fargeat.

‘Conclave’, by Peter Straughan.

BEST ANIMATED FILM:

‘Flow’

‘Inside Out 2’.

‘Memoir of a snail’.

‘Moana 2’.

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Flowl’.

‘The Wild Robot’.

BEST NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING FILM:

‘All we imagine as light’ (USA, France and India).

‘Emilia Pérez’ (France).

‘The girl with the Needle’ (Poland, Switzerland, Denmark).

‘I’m Still Here’ (Brazil).

‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ (USA and Germany).

‘Vermiglio’ (Italy).

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK:

Volker Bertelmann, for ‘Conclave’.

Daniel Blumberg, for ‘The Brutalist’.

Kris Bowers, for ‘The Wild Robot’.

Clément Ducol and Camille, by ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, for ‘Challengers’.

Hans Zimmer, for ‘Dune: Part Two’.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:

‘Beautiful That Way’, by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt, from the movie ‘The Last Showgirl’.

‘Compress/Repress’ by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Luca Guadagnino, from ‘Challengers’.

‘Evil’ by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, by ‘Emilia Pérez’.

‘Forbidden Road’, by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek, from ‘Better Man’.

‘Kiss the Sky’, by Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack and Ali Tamposi, from ‘The Wild Robot’.

‘My Way’, by Clément Ducol and Camille, by ‘Emilia Pérez’.

BEST BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT:

‘Alien: Romulus’.

‘BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice’.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.

‘Gladiator 2’.

‘Inside Out 2’.

‘Twisters’.

‘Wicked’

‘The Wild Robot’.

Nominees in Television categories

BEST DRAMATIC TELEVISION SERIES:

‘The Day of the Jackal’.

‘The Diplomat’.

‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’.

‘Shogun’.

‘Slow Horses’.

‘Squid Game’.

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY:

‘Abbott Elementary’.

‘The Bear’.

‘The Gentlemen’.

‘Hacks’.

‘Nobody Wants This’.

‘Only Murders in the Building’.

BEST MINISERIES:

‘Baby Reindeer’.

‘Disclaimer’.

‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’.

‘The Penguin’.

‘Ripley’

‘True Detective: Night Country’.

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES:

Kathy Bates, ‘Matlock’.

Emma D’Arcy, ‘House of the Dragon’.

Maya Erskine, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’.

Keira Knightley, ‘Black Doves’.

Keri Russell, ‘The Diplomat’.

Anna Sawai, ‘Shōgun’.

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Donald Glover, for ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’.

Jake Gyllenhaal, for ‘Presumed Innocent’.

Gary Oldman, for ‘Slow Horses’.

Eddie Redmayne, for The Day of the Jackal’.

Hiroyuki Sanada, for ‘Shōgun’.

Billy Bob Thornton, for ‘Landman’.

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES:

Kristen Bell, for ‘Nobody Wants This’.

Quinta Brunson, for ‘Abbott Elementary’.

Ayo Edebiri, for ‘The Bear’.

Selena Gomez, for ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

Kathryn Hahn, for ‘Agatha All Along’.

Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’.

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES:

Adam Brody, for ‘Nobody Wants This’.

Ted Danson, for ‘A Man on the Inside’.

Steve Martin, for ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

Jason Segel, for ‘Shrinking’.

Martin Short, for ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

Jeremy Allen White, for ‘The Bear’.

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES:

Cate Blanchett, ‘Disclaimer’.

Jodie Foster, ‘True Detective: Night Country’.

Cristin Milioti, ‘The Penguin’.

Sofia Vergara, ‘Griselda’.

Naomi Watts, ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’.

Kate Winslet, ‘The Regime’.

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES:

Colin Farrell, ‘The Penguin’.

Richard Gadd, ‘Baby Reindeer’.

Kevin Kline, ‘Disclaimer’.

Cooper Koch, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’.

Ewan McGregor, ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’.

Andrew Scott, ‘Ripley’.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES:

Liza Colón-Zayas, for ‘The Bear’.

Hannah Einbinder, for ‘Hacks’.

Dakota Fanning, for ‘Ripley’.

Jessica Gunning, for ‘Baby Reindeer’.

Allison Janney, for ‘The Diplomat’.

Kali Reis, for ‘True Detective: Night Country’.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES:

Tadanobu Asano, for ‘Shōgun’.

Javier Bardem, for ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’.

Harrison Ford, for ‘Shrinking’.

Jack Lowden, for ‘Slow Horses’.

Diego Luna, for ‘The Machine’.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ‘The Bear’.

BEST PERFORMANCE OF A MONOLOGUE:

Adam Sandler, for ‘Love You’.

Ali Wong, for ‘Single Lady’.

Jamie Foxx, for ‘What Had Happened Was’.

Nikki Glaser, for ‘Someday You’ll Die’.

Ramy Youssef, for ‘More Feelings’.

Javier Bardem achieves the nomination for ‘Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez’ at the Golden Globes

Seth Meyers. for ‘Dad Man Walking’.