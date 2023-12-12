The 2024 Golden Globes presented the list of productions nominated to win one of the statuettes in its next edition. Movies like 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie''Poor Creatures', 'Master', 'The Killers of the Flower Moon', among others, will participate in various categories to be proclaimed the best of 2023. While, as far as series are concerned, we will have ' The Crown', 'The Last of Us', 'Succession', etc.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you where you can see these productions in streaming so that you can enjoy the complete experience of one of the most important awards galas for the seventh art.

Where to watch the 2024 Golden Globes nominees in streaming?

Below, we show the list of the films nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes and the streaming services where they are available:

Best Film – Drama

'Oppenheimer' – Not yet available for streaming

'Killers of the Flower Moon' – Apple TV+

'Master' – Netflix

'Past Lives' – Not yet available for streaming

'The Zone of Interest' – Not yet available for streaming

'Anatomy of a fall' – Not yet available for streaming

Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

'Barbie' – HBO Max

'Poor Things' – Not yet available for streaming

'American Fiction' – Not yet available for streaming

'Air' – Amazon Prime Video

'The Holdovers' – Not yet available for streaming

'May December' – Not yet available for streaming

Best film – animation

'Elementary' – Disney+

'Wish' – Not yet available for streaming

'The Boy and the Heron' – Not yet available for streaming

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' – HBO Max

'Suzume' – Not yet available for streaming

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' – HBO Max

This is the list of the series nominated in the television categories at the 2024 Golden Globes and on which streaming platform they can be seen:

Best drama series

'The Crown' – Netflix

'The Last of Us' – HBO Max

'Succession' – HBO Max

'The Diplomat' – Netflix

'The Morning Show' – Apple TV+

'1923' – Paramount+

Best musical or comedy series

'The Bear' – Star+

'Ted Lasso' – Apple TV+

'Barry' – HBO Max

'Jury Duty' – Amazon Prime Video

'Only Murders in the Building' – Star+

'Abbott Elementary' – Star+

Best television series

'All the Light We Cannot See' – Netflix

'Lessons in Chemistry' – Apple TV+

'Beef' – Netflix

'Daisy Jones and the Six' – Amazon Prime Video

'Fargo' – FX (not available on streaming)

'Fellow Travelers' – Paramount+

When is the 2024 Golden Globes gala?

The Golden Globes ceremony, which will officially open the awards season, will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024 from 8 pm to 11 pm ET.

Where to watch the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony?

The awards ceremony can be seen on the CBS signal. However, if you do not have access to follow the awards show through said channel, you can do so via streaming through Paramount+ and the CBS application.

