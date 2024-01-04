The 81st edition of the Golden Globes 2024 promises to captivate the world once again. This prestigious event, known for honoring the best in film and television, will be held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Los Angeles. With a list of nominees that arouses expectations and enthusiasm, the Golden Globe Awards are positioned as the perfect prelude to the awards season. The night of January 7 will be a celebration of talent and creativity, where actors, directors and more will gather to witness recognition of their work and dedication in various productions.

The 2024 Golden Globes broadcast will be a global event that will bring the excitement and glamor of Hollywood to homes around the world. In Latin America, viewers will be able to follow every moment of the gala through TNTwhile HBO Max will offer additional coverage for film and TV fans. In the U.S, C.B.S. will handle the live broadcast, giving viewers the opportunity to be part of the live broadcast. Paramount+for its part, will provide a streaming alternative, so that no one misses this long-awaited award ceremony.

When are the Golden Globes 2024?

The 2024 Golden Globes Awards Gala will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills in California next Sunday, January 7, 2024. This ceremony highlights the best in film and television throughout the year. In addition, the event marks the beginning of the awards season with a view to the 2024 Oscar.

Golden Globes 2024: each statuette is plated in 25 carat gold, made of zinc, brass and bronze. Photo: Antena 3

What channel are the 2024 Golden Globes on?

The 2024 Golden Globes ceremony will reach homes in Latin America through the TNT signal. In addition, the event will be available on HBO Max. On the other hand, if you are in the United States, you can tune in to the ceremony live on the CBS channel or via streaming on Paramount +.

Nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes

Complete list of film nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Best film (drama)

'Oppenheimer'

'The Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Past Lives'

'The area of ​​interest'

'Anatomy of a fall'.

Best film (comedy or musical)

'Barbie'

'Poor creatures'

'American Fiction'

'Those who stay'

'May December'

'Air'.

Best drama actress

Lily Gladstone, for 'The Moon Killers'

Carey Mulligan, for 'Maestro'

Sandra Hüller, for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Annette Bening, for 'Nyad'

Greta Lee, for 'Past Lives'

Cailee Spaeny, for 'Priscilla'.

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino, for 'The Color Purple'

Jennifer Lawrence, for 'No Bad Rolls'

Natalie Portman, for 'May December'

Alma Pöysti, for 'Fallen Leaves'

Margot Robbie, for 'Barbie'

Emma Stone, for 'Poor Creatures'.

Best Drama Actor

Bradley Cooper, for 'Master'

Cillian Murphy, for 'Oppenheimer'

Leonardo DiCaprio, for 'The Moon Killers'

Colman Domingo, for 'Rustin'

Andrew Scott, for 'Unknowns'

Barry Keoghan, for 'Saltburn'.

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Nicolas Cage, for 'Dream Scenario'

Timothée Chalamet, for 'Wonka'

Matt Damon, for 'Air'

Paul Giamatti, for 'Those Who Remain'

Joaquin Phoenix, for 'Beau is Afraid'

Jeffrey Wright, for 'American Fiction'.

Best film direction

Bradley Cooper, for 'Master'

Greta Gerwig, for 'Barbie'

Yorgos Lanthimos, for 'Poor Creatures'

Christopher Nolan, for 'Oppenheimer'

Martin Scorsese, for 'The Moon Killers'

Celine Song, for 'Past Lives'.

Best film script

'Barbie' by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

'Poor Creatures', by Tony McNamara

'Oppenheimer', by Christopher Nolan

'The Moon Killers', by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese

'Past Lives', by Celine Song

'Anatomy of a Fall', by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari.

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, for 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks, for 'The Color Purple'

Jodie Foster, for 'Nyad'

Julianne Moore, for 'May December'

Rosamund Pike, for 'Saltburn'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, for 'Those Who Stay'.

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, for 'Poor Creatures'

Robert De Niro, for 'The Moon Killers'

Robert Downey Jr., for 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling, for 'Barbie'

Charles Melton, for 'May December'

Mark Ruffalo, for 'Poor Creatures'.

Best animated film

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Elementary'

'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse'

'Super Mario Bros.: The Movie'

'Suzume'

'Wish.'

Best foreign language film

'Anatomy of a Fall' (France), by Justine Triet

'Fallen Leaves' (Finland), by Aki Kaurismäki

'The Snow Society' (Spain), by Juan Antonio Bayona

'The Zone of Interest' (United Kingdom), by Jonathan Glazer

'I Captain' (Italy), by Matteo Garrone

'Past Lives' (United States), by Celine Song.

Best soundtrack

'Poor creatures'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Boy and the Heron'

'The area of ​​interest'

'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse'

'The Moon Killers'.

best original song

'What Was I Made For?', by Billie Eilish and Finneas for 'Barbie'

'Dance the Night', by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for 'Barbie'

'Addicted to Romance', by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa for 'It Came to Me'

'Peaches', by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker for 'Super Mario Bros.: The Movie'

'I'm Just Ken', by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for 'Barbie'

'Road to Freedom', by Lenny Kravitz for 'Rustin'.

2024 Golden Globes statuette that will be given to each winner. Photo: Behind the Cinema

Complete list of television nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Best television series (drama)

'1923' (Paramount+) – on SkyShowtime

'The Crown' (Netflix)

'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

'The Last of Us' (HBO Max)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV+)

'Succession' (HBO Max).

Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical)

'The Bear' (FX)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

'Abbott School' (ABC) – on Disney+

'Jury Duty' (Amazon Freevee) – on Prime Video

'Just Murders in the Building' (Hulu) – on Disney+

'Barry' (HBO Max).

Best Television Actress (Drama)

Helen Mirren, '1923'

Bella Ramsey, 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell, 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook, 'Succession'

Imelda Staunton, 'The Crown'

Emma Stone, 'The Curse'.

Best Television Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin, 'Succession'

Gary Oldman, 'Slow Horses'

Pedro Pascal, 'The Last of Us'

Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'

Dominic West, 'The Crown'.

Best Television Actress (Comedy or Musical)

Ayo Edebiri, for 'The Bear'

Natasha Lyonne, for 'Poker Face'

Quinta Brunson, for 'Abbott School'

Rachel Brosnahan, for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Selena Gomez, for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Elle Fanning, 'The Great'.

Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, 'Barry'

Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Jason Segel, 'Unfiltered Therapy'

Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'

Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear'.

Best Television Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'

Abby Elliott, 'The Bear'

Christina Ricci, 'Yellowjackets'

J. Smith-Cameron, 'Succession'

Meryl Streep, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso'.

Best Television Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession'

James Marsden, 'Jury Duty'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 'The Bear'

Alan Ruck, 'Succession'

Alexander Skarsgård, 'Succession'.

Best Miniseries or Television Movie

'Bronca' (Netflix)

'Cooking with chemistry' (Apple TV+)

'Everyone Loves Daisy Jones' (Amazon Prime Video)

'The Light You Can't See' (Netflix)

'Road Companions' (Showtime)

'Fargo' (FX).

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Riley Keough, 'Everyone Loves Daisy Jones'

Brie Larson, 'Cooking with Chemistry'

Elizabeth Olsen, 'Love & Death'

Juno Temple, 'Fargo'

Rachel Weisz, 'Inseparables'

Ali Wong, 'Bronca'.

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Matt Bomer, 'Road Companions'

Sam Claflin, 'Everyone loves Daisy Jones'

Jon Hamm, 'Fargo'

Woody Harrelson, 'The White House Plumbers'

David Oyelowo, 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Steven Yeun, 'Bronca'.

