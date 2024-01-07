The Golden Globes ceremony will become the first major film and television event after the strike that paralyzed Hollywood, but the winners are difficult to predict. With significant changes in their organization—including a change in ownership—the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett honorary trophies will not be presented this year, and the awards will be chosen, for the first time, by a jury of 300 people representing 76 countries. Comedian Jo Koy will host.

The gala will be broadcast on CBS, and the most nominated productions of the year arrive at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles as favorites: the series 'Succession' and the movie Barbie, both with nine nominations. But the flashes will also be directed at the protagonists of 'The Crown', the most nominated series in the history of the Golden Globes with a total of 23 nominations and 7 wins. It said goodbye this year after its sixth season, which began production before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As for the organization, perhaps seeking to regain audience and prestige—especially after the massive boycott of artists due to accusations of sexism and lack of diversity—in this edition, the organization expanded the right to vote and added two new categories, Golden Globe for best performance in a stand-up comedy and Golden Globe for best box office and cinematographic achievements. For a film to nominate second, it must have grossed more than $150 million worldwide and $100 million in the United States. That is, Barbie and Oppenheimer compete in this section, but the favorite would be the film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The vote and the nominees

The nominees have been chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Unlike the Oscars, they also choose the best of television and separate the categories into drama and comedy. When the Los Angeles Times report was released in early 2021, they had 87 members and none of them were black. Now, under the direction of Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, the awards are chosen with the participation of more women and countries. “The new breakdown is 47% female and 60% racially and ethnically diverse, with 26.3% Latino, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black and 9% Middle Eastern,” they said in a statement.

To be included in the awards, films can only be chosen within the year of release. Each journalist accesses the screenings and sends five nominations for each category and with a score. In this edition, the following compete in the drama category: Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest, Maestro, The Moon Killers, Past Lives and Oppenheimer. In best comedy film, there are Barbie, Pobres, The Holdovers, American Fiction, Air and May December.

Regarding the series, the American press points out that, due to the new members and the absence of the Emmys, postponed due to the actors' strike, the biggest surprise will be in these categories. “Television is always more of a game of chance, as the group usually favored newer series,” Variety emphasizes.

The Golden Globes are still dragging on the scandal that caused NBC not to broadcast the 2022 ceremony. After that award ceremony that was announced on social networks, they returned last year. “I'm here because I'm black,” host Jerrod Carmichael said. In Peru it will be seen on TNT from 8 pm HBO Max will have special coverage and the prelude can also be seen on the official Golden Globes networks.

