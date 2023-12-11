It's official: the film awards season begins. The nominations for the Golden Globes make it clear who is who in Hollywood, in an unusual season in which cinema itself (with many big and powerful films and a handful of small ones willing to take over) and the extra-cinematic are mixed, with a general feeling of relief at being able to leave behind the Globes scandal of a couple of years ago and also the respective strikes of actors and scriptwriters. This Monday the 11th, at five o'clock in the morning in Los Angeles (two in the afternoon, Spanish peninsular time), it was known who were the candidates to win what are considered the second biggest prizes of the season, with the permission of the Oscars. , which will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on the first Sunday of 2024, January 7, and will be broadcast for the first time in four decades on CBS (and on streaming by Paramount+).

For Spain, the joy of the morning has come with the nomination of The Snow Society, JA Bayona's film produced by Netflix that will hit theaters on December 15 and on the platform on January 4, in the category of best foreign-language film. With a powerful promotional campaign in Hollywood, where there have already been several showings of the film about the aviation disaster in the Andes and meetings with the director, actors and survivors. With this first step, the one from Bayonne also presents itself as a strong candidate for the Oscars, both for international film and for technical awards, categories that do not exist in the Golden Globes. In these awards she will compete against Anatomy of a fall (French; which also enters the main category of best drama film and lead actress in a drama with Sandra Hüller)Past Lives (USA, in English and Korean; its director, Celine Song, and its lead actress, Greta Lee, are also nominated), The area of ​​interest (USA-UK, in German and Polish), Fallen Leaves (Finland) and against I, captain (Italy).

This year the film industry is experiencing a moment of flourishing, with many huge, long-awaited and outstanding films (such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Moon Killers and Napoleon); other mediums that are setting the agenda (such as The Snow Society, The color purple, Teacher, Saltburn, Ferrari, poor creatures, air, The murderer) and little ones willing to take over their elders (American Fiction, Those who stay, The Boy and the Heron, Anatomy of a Fall). And that has been reflected in the nominations. The Globes distinguish in the drama category on the one hand and in the comedy/musical category on the other, which benefits the combo Barbenheimer. Barbie sweeps with nine, which ties it with Cabaret, by Bob Fosse (1972) as the second most nominated film in Golden Globe history; the first is nashvilledirected by Robert Altman in 1975, with 11.

The directing category is full of big names this year: Bradley Cooper, Greta Gerwig, Yorgos Lanthimos, Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese face off against newcomer Celine Song. In acting, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman stand out among the best comedy/musical actresses and Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan and Anette Bening in drama. In the male category there are Bradley Cooper (with a double as director) and Leonardo DiCaprio in drama, and Nicholas Cage, Matt Damon and Timothée Chalamet in comedy/musical; Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lawrence and Rosamund Pike stand out among the supporting cast. Each category has six nominees, which allows you to see a multitude of stars on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton; In addition, there are 12 films that compete to be the best. This year, in drama they are Anatomy of a Fall, The Moon Killers, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives and The area of ​​interest. In comedy/musicalAir, American Fiction, Barbie, Those who stay, Secrets of a scandal and Poor creatures.

In the animation category they enter The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, Super Mario Bros., the Movie, Suzume and wish. Therefore, the Spanish Pablo Berger and his Robot Dreams. In terms of original song for a movie, Barbie stands out, taking three of the six spots. And at the Golden Globes another category also stands out, the so-called box office achievement, where titles that have made big numbers are nominated, although some are not usually on these awards lists. In this case they are Barbie (which this year has been crowned the highest-grossing film in history), Guardians of the Galaxythe fourth installment of John Wick, Mission Impossible. Deadly sentence. Part 1Oppenheimer,Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, Super Mario Bros., the Movie and the Taylor Swift concert brought to theaters, The Eras Tour.

As for television, as already happened at the Emmy Awards, Succession takes the cake. HBO fiction leads, and among others, takes half of the best drama performer categories thanks to the Roys: Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong; Actress Sarah Snook is also up for the award in her category. Some series that have ended or are about to do so can win their last Globes thanks to their actors, such as Rachel Brosnahan in the closing of her time as Mrs. Maisel and also with the Queen and the Princes of Wales of The Crown, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki. She also triumphs in the cast of Only murders in the building, with possible awards for Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Other notable performers who are nominated include Helen Mirren for 1923Pedro Pascal by The Last of UsJeremy Allen White by The BearBrie Larson by chemistry lessonsGary Oldman for Slow Horses, Riley Keough by We love Daisy Jones so much, Jon Hamm by Fargo, Christina Ricci by Yellowjackets or Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso. The best drama series are 1923, Succession, The Last of Us, The Crown, The Diplomat and The Morning Show. In comedy they compete for the award Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso and Jury Duty. In limited series or anthologies they are The Light You Can't See, Bronca, We Love Daisy Jones So Much, Fargo, Fellow Travelers and Chemistry lessons.

The Golden Globes have historically been distributed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (or HFPA), an association founded in 1943 and relatively small. In 2021 it had only 86 members when everything blew up when it became known thanks to an investigation From the newspaper Los Angeles Times the problems of transparency, machismo (denounced by stars such as Scarlett Johansson) and lack of inclusivity both on the part of its members and towards its awardees. A year and a half ago there were no black people in their organization, and very few Latinos, in addition to conflicts of interest and a lot of money involved: the 24 members who voted earned almost $4,000 for watching the films (something that does not happen with the more than 10,000 Oscar scholars). Although the awards grew over the years (in 2020 the gala, costing two million dollars, was seen by more than 18 million people), when everything blew up the awards were on the verge of dying, with Tom Cruise returning his statuettes, platforms like Netflix and Amazon cutting ties with the association and with NBC refusing to broadcast the January 2022 awards after more than 25 years doing so. That year there was no award, no presenter, no red carpet or viewers.

Last year, that crisis was over. He returned the carpet, although this time gray, to the Beverly Hilton. The presenter was Jerrod Carmichael, a gay black comedian. There were changes in the system, with an opening among its members to more voting members (almost 200) and more diverse. In fact, now the company Eldridge Industries, which also owns the most important basketball and baseball teams in Los Angeles, the Lakers and the Dodgers, and one of the most powerful media outlets in the city, Variety, has purchased the prizes, so until a couple of years ago it was a non-profit organization, it is today a commercial company where gifts and perks can be accepted.

