The 2024 Golden Globes are just around the corner. This prestigious event, which celebrates the best of film and television, promises to be an unforgettable night. With a list of top-notch nominees, anticipation is high around the world. Here we tell you how and when you can join the magic of the Golden Globes from different parts of the planet.

At what time and where to see the 2024 Golden Globes in the United States?

In the United States, film and television fans can enjoy the Golden Globes 2024 live via C.B.S. and Paramount+with special coverage starting at 8:00 pm ET. Plus, for red carpet lovers, the event preview will air starting at 7:00 pm ET, with an exclusive look at the stars and their outfits.

'Oppenheimer' is one of the films nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes.

At what time and where to see the Golden Globes 2024 in Mexico?

In Mexico, the appointment with the Golden Globes 2024 It is unmissable. The live broadcast starts at 7.00 pm through TNT and HBO Max. For those who want to follow every detail from the red carpet, the broadcast begins an hour before, at 6:00 pm A unique opportunity to see the celebrities in their maximum splendor.

At what time and where to see the Golden Globes 2024 in Spain?

For viewers in Spain, the 2024 Golden Globes will be broadcast live and direct via Movistar Plus starting at 2:00 am on January 8. Although late at night, the excitement of this global event guarantees an unforgettable experience for film and television fans.