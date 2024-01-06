The 2024 Golden Globes are just around the corner and we will soon know which productions will be the first winners of the awards season. This new edition of one of the most important ceremonies in Hollywood will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel from Los Angeles and will be led by Jo Koyan American actor and comedian who will be in charge of taking the reins of the great event.

This celebration of the seventh art has as a wide favorite 'Barbie', a film that has nine nominations, making it the one that can win the most awards. Along with Greta Gerwig's film is 'Succession', the successful HBO series that also has nine nominations. Behind them, but also with many chances to shine, is 'Oppenheimer'which has eight nominations.

When are the 2024 Golden Globes awards?

The 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. In this ceremony we will be able to see which productions are crowned as the best of 2023, taking into account that this award usually sets a tone for future awards, which will take place throughout the first months of the year, culminating with the Awards Oscar.

What time are the 2024 Golden Globes?

In the United States, the delivery of Golden Globes 2024 will take place from 8:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 5:00 pm (Pacific Time). However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here is a complete list with the respective start times by country:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Venezuela: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Spain: 2.00 am (the next day).

Where to see the 2024 Golden Globes gala?

If you are in Latin America, you will be able to see the Golden Globes 2024 through the signal TNT, a media outlet that usually broadcasts all the awards for the best in cinema. However, if you are in the United States, you can watch the ceremony on the TV screens. C.B.S.. Likewise, this year there will be the novelty of being able to follow the award ceremony minute by minute through different streaming platforms, which will depend on your location.

The American comedian and actor, Jo Koy, will be in charge of hosting the 2024 Golden Globes. Photo: Instagram Jo Koy

What channel broadcasts the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony?

As we mentioned before, TNT will be the channel in charge of broadcasting, exclusively, the entire ceremony, including the red carpet, of the award ceremony of the Golden Globes 2024. To know what channel it is TNT In your country, read the following note or check your local programming guide.

How to watch the 2024 Golden Globes live online?

As we indicated paragraphs ago, for this year there is the novelty of being able to follow the awards of the Golden Globes 2024 online and completely legally. If you are in Latin America you can see the awards on the platform HBO Maxwhile if you are in the United States, you can enjoy the gala for the service of Paramount+.

The Golden Globes award ceremony was held for the first time in 1944. Photo: AP

Who is nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes?

Best film (drama)

'Oppenheimer'

'The Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Past Lives'

'The area of ​​interest'

'Anatomy of a fall'.

Best film (comedy or musical)

'Barbie'

'Poor creatures'

'American Fiction'

'Those who stay'

'May December'

'Air'.

Best drama actress

Lily Gladstone, for 'The Moon Killers'

Carey Mulligan, for 'Maestro'

Sandra Hüller, for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Annette Bening, for 'Nyad'

Greta Lee, for 'Past Lives'

Cailee Spaeny, for 'Priscilla'.

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino, for 'The Color Purple'

Jennifer Lawrence, for 'No Bad Rolls'

Natalie Portman, for 'May December'

Alma Pöysti, for 'Fallen Leaves'

Margot Robbie, for 'Barbie'

Emma Stone, for 'Poor Creatures'.

Best Drama Actor

Bradley Cooper, for 'Master'

Cillian Murphy, for 'Oppenheimer'

Leonardo DiCaprio, for 'The Moon Killers'

Colman Domingo, for 'Rustin'

Andrew Scott, for 'Unknowns'

Barry Keoghan, for 'Saltburn'.

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Nicolas Cage, for 'Dream Scenario'

Timothée Chalamet, for 'Wonka'

Matt Damon, for 'Air'

Paul Giamatti, for 'Those Who Remain'

Joaquin Phoenix, for 'Beau is Afraid'

Jeffrey Wright, for 'American Fiction'.

Best film direction

Bradley Cooper, for 'Master'

Greta Gerwig, for 'Barbie'

Yorgos Lanthimos, for 'Poor Creatures'

Christopher Nolan, for 'Oppenheimer'

Martin Scorsese, for 'The Moon Killers'

Celine Song, for 'Past Lives'.

Best film script

'Barbie' by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

'Poor Creatures', by Tony McNamara

'Oppenheimer', by Christopher Nolan

'The Moon Killers', by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese

'Past Lives', by Celine Song

'Anatomy of a Fall', by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari.

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, for 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks, for 'The Color Purple'

Jodie Foster, for 'Nyad'

Julianne Moore, for 'May December'

Rosamund Pike, for 'Saltburn'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, for 'Those Who Stay'.

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, for 'Poor Creatures'

Robert De Niro, for 'The Moon Killers'

Robert Downey Jr., for 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling, for 'Barbie'

Charles Melton, for 'May December'

Mark Ruffalo, for 'Poor Creatures'.

Best animated film

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Elementary'

'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse'

'Super Mario Bros.: The Movie'

'Suzume'

'Wish.'

Best foreign language film

'Anatomy of a Fall' (France), by Justine Triet

'Fallen Leaves' (Finland), by Aki Kaurismäki

'The Snow Society' (Spain), by Juan Antonio Bayona

'The Zone of Interest' (United Kingdom), by Jonathan Glazer

'I Captain' (Italy), by Matteo Garrone

'Past Lives' (United States), by Celine Song.

Best soundtrack

'Poor creatures'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Boy and the Heron'

'The area of ​​interest'

'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse'

'The Moon Killers'.

best original song

'What Was I Made For?', by Billie Eilish and Finneas for 'Barbie'

'Dance the Night', by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for 'Barbie'

'Addicted to Romance', by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa for 'It Came to Me'

'Peaches', by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker for 'Super Mario Bros.: The Movie'

'I'm Just Ken', by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for 'Barbie'

'Road to Freedom', by Lenny Kravitz for 'Rustin'.

Best television series (drama)

'1923' (Paramount+) – on SkyShowtime

'The Crown' (Netflix)

'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

'The Last of Us' (HBO Max)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV+)

'Succession' (HBO Max).

Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical)

'The Bear' (FX)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

'Abbott School' (ABC) – on Disney+

'Jury Duty' (Amazon Freevee) – on Prime Video

'Just Murders in the Building' (Hulu) – on Disney+

'Barry' (HBO Max).

Best Television Actress (Drama)

Helen Mirren, '1923'

Bella Ramsey, 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell, 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook, 'Succession'

Imelda Staunton, 'The Crown'

Emma Stone, 'The Curse'.

Best Television Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin, 'Succession'

Gary Oldman, 'Slow Horses'

Pedro Pascal, 'The Last of Us'

Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'

Dominic West, 'The Crown'.

Best Television Actress (Comedy or Musical)

Ayo Edebiri, for 'The Bear'

Natasha Lyonne, for 'Poker Face'

Quinta Brunson, for 'Abbott School'

Rachel Brosnahan, for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Selena Gomez, for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Elle Fanning, 'The Great'.

Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, 'Barry'

Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Jason Segel, 'Unfiltered Therapy'

Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'

Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear'.

Best Television Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'

Abby Elliott, 'The Bear'

Christina Ricci, 'Yellowjackets'

J. Smith-Cameron, 'Succession'

Meryl Streep, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso'.

Best Television Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession'

James Marsden, 'Jury Duty'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 'The Bear'

Alan Ruck, 'Succession'

Alexander Skarsgård, 'Succession'.

Best Miniseries or Television Movie

'Bronca' (Netflix)

'Cooking with chemistry' (Apple TV+)

'Everyone Loves Daisy Jones' (Amazon Prime Video)

'The Light You Can't See' (Netflix)

'Road Companions' (Showtime)

'Fargo' (FX).

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Riley Keough, 'Everyone Loves Daisy Jones'

Brie Larson, 'Cooking with Chemistry'

Elizabeth Olsen, 'Love & Death'

Juno Temple, 'Fargo'

Rachel Weisz, 'Inseparables'

Ali Wong, 'Bronca'.

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Matt Bomer, 'Road Companions'

Sam Claflin, 'Everyone loves Daisy Jones'

Jon Hamm, 'Fargo'

Woody Harrelson, 'The White House Plumbers'

David Oyelowo, 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Steven Yeun, 'Bronca'.

Best Performance in a Television Comedy Stand-Up

Amy Schumer for 'Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact'

Chris Rock for 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'

Ricky Gervais for 'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon'

Sarah Silverman for 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love'

Trevor Noah for 'Trevor Noah: Where Was I'

Wanda Sykes for 'Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer'.

Best film and box office reach