The Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled its list of nominees for the 80th edition of the Golden Globes 2023 which will take place on January 10. The gala will reward different film and television productions. As well as the best actors and actresses of the same.

The list of candidates to win the award was announced by Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Leyva from the comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” and will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. successful series What “Dahmer”, “Better call Saul”, “Merlina” and “The crown” are among the favourites. Next, you will know in detail the list of nominees.

How to see the delivery of the Golden Globes 2023?

For this year, the transmission of the Golden Globes 2023 will be carried out by the NBC network for residents of the United States. While, for Latin America, the manager will be TNT.

List of nominations for the Golden Globes 2023

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie

“Blackbird”

“Dahmer”

“The dropout”

Pam and Tommy

“The white lotus: Sicily”

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the banner of heaven”

Evan Peters, “Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, “The white lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Abandoned”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the banner of heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The white lotus”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

“The bear”

“Hacks”

“Only murders in the building”

“Wednesday”

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only murders in the building”

Martin Short, “Only murders in the building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The flight attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Film – Non-English Language

“RRR” (Indian)

“All quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985″ (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to leave” (South Korea)

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Dramatic Comedy Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Dramatic Comedy Television Series

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best film

“Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro

“Marcel the shell with shoes on”

“Puss in boots: the last wish”

Turning red

Best Original Score – Film

Alexandre Desplat, “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Carter Burwell, “The banshees of inisherin”

Best Screenplay: Movie

Todd Field, “Tár”

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Martin McDonagh, “The banshees of inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hillary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridger, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The banshees of inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best film

“Avatar: the path of water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

best film director

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Water Path”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything everywhere at the same time”

Baz Luhrman, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The banshees of inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best Television Series – Drama

“Better call Saul”

“The crown”

“House of the dragon”

“Ozarks”

“Severance”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The banshees of inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything everywhere at the same time”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Brendan Gleeson, “The banshees of inisherin”

Barr Keoghan, “The banshees of inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere at the same time”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Best Original Song – Movie

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the cawdads sing”)

“Ciao papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro)

“Hold my hand”, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (”Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift me up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda forever”)

“Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Film

Brendan Gleeson, “The banshees of inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Barry Keoghan, “The banshees of inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Best Actress in a Dramatic Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

“Babylon”

“The banshees of inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

Triangle of sadness

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The banshees of inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy