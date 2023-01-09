There is very little left to meet the 2023 Golden Globes winners. This ceremony recognizes the films Y series of the year that has just ended. The event will be broadcast LIVE and will be available in several countries around the world. The Foreign Press Association de Hollywood will celebrate the 80th edition of its award, which has streaming platforms leading the nominations and are expected to be the big winners of the night.

Where to watch the Golden Globes 2023 LIVE?

The event will be broadcast through the TNT signal for all of Latin America. In Movistar, TNT is channel 102 and with Claro it is channel 22. In DirecTV, TNT can be seen on channel 502.

When to watch the Golden Globes 2023?

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Golden Globes will be delivered in the United States. This year, the film “The banshees of inisherin” leads the nominations with eight recognition categories.

What time to see the ceremony?

The Golden Globes They usually put together the ‘preview’ before the Oscars, giving clues to the movies and series that will lead the awards season. See the transmission schedules for all countries below: