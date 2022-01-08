The 2022 Golden Globes are hours away, despite all the controversy surrounding the awards gala. One of the biggest parties in Hollywood surprises everyone, and for this occasion he announced that it will be simple and will not have an audience, no red carpet or media.

As is known, Hollywood studios and celebrities have moved away from the event, but especially from the organizers, who have been involved in criticism for lack of diversity among the jury and alleged receipt of gifts from potential nominees.

In May 2021, NBC canceled the broadcast of the 2022 Golden Globes after several criticisms were revealed against members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Although the organization announced that they would work on its transmission, it was finally reported that the winners would only be announced via their social networks.

The 2022 Golden Globes will be held on January 9. Photo: HFPA

Beyond being a problem with the chain or technical errors, it was revealed that ethical failures by the jury and members of the association took their toll on them, so they decided to minimize the popular gala as much as they could.

At this point, it is known that a small number of HFPA members vaccinated, with masks and maintaining social distance will be the ones who will appear this Sunday, January 9, for 90 minutes, announcing who the winners of this year are.

The controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

In February 2021, The Los Angeles Times published an investigation that exposed infighting, financial errors, questionable journalistic ethics and a lack of diversity in the ranks of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. According to the outlet, of the more than 80 voting members, none were African-American.

So too, the article inquired into the group’s finances, a non-profit tax-exempt organization, that it had paid more than $ 3 million in salaries and other compensation to its members and personal. This amount and its respective taxes had not been declared correctly.

Preferences to productions at the 2022 Golden Globes?

Lily Collins returns to life as Emily, a marketing expert seeking to win over France. Photo: composition / Netflix

Mired in the scandal, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also came under public scrutiny after reports revealed that more than a third of its members had taken a trip to Emily’s luxurious French set in Paris in 2019, a series that was harshly criticized by the public when it received two nominations for the Golden Globes last year.

Artists speak out against the Golden Globes

Figures like Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo they criticized the association for the changes proposed to ‘save its reputation’.

Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in protest.

More than 100 public relations firms threatened to boycott the gala by preventing its artists from attending.

Netflix, Amazon, WarnerMedia and Neon cut ties with the organization.

After NBC announced in May that it would not broadcast the ceremony in 2022 and the Los Angeles Time report, the organization released a statement saying it was working to reform its group “urgently.”

Last October, the press group added 21 new journalists to its ranks, of which 29% identify as Afro-descendant, 24% as Asian, 29% as Latino and 18% from the Middle East, with the intention to “correct past errors”.

Also, it was revealed that the group’s bylaws were modified so that members can no longer accept gifts from personnel associated with movies and television shows that could be nominated or win a Golden Globe. On the other hand, it was reported that the members They would also pay for their own travel, instead of accepting transfers sponsored by studios interested in being part of the ceremony.