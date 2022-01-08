The 79th edition of the Golden Globes It will not have a transmission channel due to the controversy of corruption and discrimination that revolves around the event. Given this, the organizers of the ceremony, HFPA, They have not yet confirmed if there will be a gala or only the winners of the 25 categories will be read.

In that sense, we show you a list of the nominated productions that you can find on the different streaming platforms so that you can judge for yourself which story deserves to become the winner of each category.

The power of the dog, CODA and Belfast stand out as the favorites to take the Golden Globe 2022 for best drama film. Photo: Composition / Netflix / Focus Feature / Apple TV

While some actors have not recognized their nomination for the Golden Globes Awards, there are several productions that compete to win one of the statuettes. We show you the list of movies that you can watch online.

Production Platform Film or television Dune HBO Max movie theater The power of the dog Netflix movie theater Don’t look up Netflix movie theater Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! Netflix movie theater West side story Amazon Prime Video rental movie theater Swan song Amazon Prime Video rental movie theater Being the Ricardos Amazon Prime Video movie theater The lost daughter Netflix movie theater In the heights Google play movie theater Annette Mubi movie theater Cruella Disney plus movie theater The tender bar Amazon Prime Video movie theater Passing Netflix movie theater Charm Disney plus movie theater Raya and the last dragon Disney plus movie theater Luca Disney plus movie theater The hand of God Netflix movie theater To hero January 17 on Amazon Prime movie theater Respect: the story of Aretha Franklin Google play movie theater No time to die Google play movie theater Lupine Netflix TV The morning show Apple tv + TV Pose Netflix TV The Squid Game Netflix TV Succession HBO Max TV The great Amazon Prime Video rental TV Hacks HBO Max TV Only murders in the building Star plus TV Ted lasso Apple tv + TV Impeachment: American Crime Story Amazon Prime Video rental TV Maid Netflix TV Mare of Easttown HBO Max TV The underground railroad Amazon Prime Video TV In treatment HBO Max TV The good fight Amazon Prime Video TV The handmaid’s tale Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video rental TV Insecure HBO Max TV WandaVision Disney plus TV Scenes From a Marriage HBO Max TV Halston Netflix TV The serpent Netflix TV White lotus HBO Max TV

When will the 2022 Golden Globes be?

The 79th edition of the Golden Globes It will be held this Sunday, January 9.

What time will the Golden Globes start?

Although this year the awards will not have a red carpet, the presence of stars or live broadcasts, the 79th delivery of the Golden Globes will start at 6:00 pm, United States time.