The 79th edition of the Golden Globes It will not have a transmission channel due to the controversy of corruption and discrimination that revolves around the event. Given this, the organizers of the ceremony, HFPA, They have not yet confirmed if there will be a gala or only the winners of the 25 categories will be read.
In that sense, we show you a list of the nominated productions that you can find on the different streaming platforms so that you can judge for yourself which story deserves to become the winner of each category.
YOU CAN SEE: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire hid to see No way home: photo exposes exit
While some actors have not recognized their nomination for the Golden Globes Awards, there are several productions that compete to win one of the statuettes. We show you the list of movies that you can watch online.
|Production
|Platform
|Film or television
|Dune
|HBO Max
|movie theater
|The power of the dog
|Netflix
|movie theater
|Don’t look up
|Netflix
|movie theater
|Tick, Tick… Boom!
|Netflix
|movie theater
|West side story
|Amazon Prime Video rental
|movie theater
|Swan song
|Amazon Prime Video rental
|movie theater
|Being the Ricardos
|Amazon Prime Video
|movie theater
|The lost daughter
|Netflix
|movie theater
|In the heights
|Google play
|movie theater
|Annette
|Mubi
|movie theater
|Cruella
|Disney plus
|movie theater
|The tender bar
|Amazon Prime Video
|movie theater
|Passing
|Netflix
|movie theater
|Charm
|Disney plus
|movie theater
|Raya and the last dragon
|Disney plus
|movie theater
|Luca
|Disney plus
|movie theater
|The hand of God
|Netflix
|movie theater
|To hero
|January 17 on Amazon Prime
|movie theater
|Respect: the story of Aretha Franklin
|Google play
|movie theater
|No time to die
|Google play
|movie theater
|Lupine
|Netflix
|TV
|The morning show
|Apple tv +
|TV
|Pose
|Netflix
|TV
|The Squid Game
|Netflix
|TV
|Succession
|HBO Max
|TV
|The great
|Amazon Prime Video rental
|TV
|Hacks
|HBO Max
|TV
|Only murders in the building
|Star plus
|TV
|Ted lasso
|Apple tv +
|TV
|Impeachment: American Crime Story
|Amazon Prime Video rental
|TV
|Maid
|Netflix
|TV
|Mare of Easttown
|HBO Max
|TV
|The underground railroad
|Amazon Prime Video
|TV
|In treatment
|HBO Max
|TV
|The good fight
|Amazon Prime Video
|TV
|The handmaid’s tale
|Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video rental
|TV
|Insecure
|HBO Max
|TV
|WandaVision
|Disney plus
|TV
|Scenes From a Marriage
|HBO Max
|TV
|Halston
|Netflix
|TV
|The serpent
|Netflix
|TV
|White lotus
|HBO Max
|TV
When will the 2022 Golden Globes be?
The 79th edition of the Golden Globes It will be held this Sunday, January 9.
What time will the Golden Globes start?
Although this year the awards will not have a red carpet, the presence of stars or live broadcasts, the 79th delivery of the Golden Globes will start at 6:00 pm, United States time.
.
Leave a Reply