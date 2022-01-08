The Golden Globes 2022 they mark the beginning of the awards that will take place during the year. The event preludes to the Oscars, but unlike this one, this year’s Golden Globes are involved in a controversy of corruption, so the red carpet and the live broadcast will not accompany the event. Held once again during the COVID-19 pandemic, we present you a guide to everything you need to know before seeing the award.
It should be noted that, The power of the dog with Benedict Cumberbatch, Belfast with Jamie Dornan and Dune with Timothée Chalamet sound like the most requested in being able to take the gold statuette this January 9.
When will the 2022 Golden Globes be?
The 79th edition of the Golden Globes It will be held this Sunday, January 9.
What time will the Golden Globes start?
Although this year the awards will not have a red carpet, the presence of stars or live broadcasts, the 79th delivery of the Golden Globes will start at 6:00 pm, United States time.
Schedules to see Golden Globes 2022
- See Golden Globes in Peru: 9.00 pm
- See Golden Globes in Mexico: 8.00 pm
- See Golden Globes in Chile: 11.00 pm
- See Golden Globes in Argentina: 11.00 pm
- See Golden Globes in Brazil: 11.00 pm
- See Golden Globes in Colombia: 9.00 pm
- See Golden Globes in Uruguay: 11.00 pm
- See Golden Globes in Venezuela: 10.00 pm
- See Golden Globes in Spain: 3.00 pm
Golden Globes 2022: Will there be a red carpet?
Unfortunately, the 79th gala of the Golden Globes It will lack the typical red carpet and will not have a live broadcast due to controversies surrounding the event.
On which channel to watch the delivery of the 2022 Golden Globes?
The gala has been broadcast since 1996 through the television network NBC; However, due to the discrimination, favoritism and corruption scandals that have engulfed the event in recent years, the network announced that it will not broadcast the ceremony this year, although it leaves open the possibility of broadcasting it again in the next year.
Where to see the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes?
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) indicated that a select group of association members and guests from their social programs will be present at the ceremony as long as they have their complete vaccination certificates and a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before the event. The award winners will be announced through the official Golden Globes social media.
Link: winners of the 2022 Golden Globes
- Link Golden Globes on Facebook: facebook.com/GoldenGlobes
- Link Golden Globes on Twitter: twitter.com/goldenglobes
- Link Golden Globes on Instagram: instagram.com/goldenglobes
- Link Golden Globes on YouTube: youtube.com/user/GoldenGlobes
What happened to the HFPA?
The organizers of the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA for its acronym in English), are in a controversy that has been increasing over the years. There are three reasons why a rejection of the awards has been created: the non-existence of an Afro-descendant member within the HFPA, the corruption that would surround the elite group, and the over-demand for accreditation of press conferences. This has caused advertising agencies and the stars themselves to turn their backs on the ceremony, so this year the event will not have a red carpet, famous presenters or audience.
List of nominees
The list of nominees for the Golden Globes was announced on December 13, 2021. Here is the complete list.
TV
- Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only murders in the building
- Reservation dogs
- Ted lasso
- Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only murders in the building
- Martin Short – Only murders in the building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Best Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
- Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Oscar Issac – Scenes from a marriage
- Michale Keaton – Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
- Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a marriage
- Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
- Best Actor in a TV Series: Drama
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid game
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupine
- Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
- Christine Baranski – The good fight
- Jennifer Aniston – The morning show
- Elisabeth Moss – The handmaid’s tale
- MJ Rodriguez – Pose
- Uzo Aduba – In treatment
- Best TV Series: Drama
- Lupine
- The morning show
- Pose
- Squid game
- Succession
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t look up
- Licorice pizza
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- West side story
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t look up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos – In the heights
- Best Supporting Actress, TV
- Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Best Supporting Actor, TV
- Billy Crudup – The morning show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The morning show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su – Squid game
Movie theater
- Best Actor in a Drama
- Mahershala Ali – Swan song
- Javier Bardem – Being the ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The tragedy of Macbeth
- Best director
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The power of the dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The lost daugther
- Steven Spielberg – West side story
- Dennis Villanowava – Dune
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t look up
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Rachel Zegler – West side story
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
- Best Actress in a Drama Movie
- Jessica Chastain – The eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The lost daughter
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
- Best Drama Movie
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King richard
- Power of the dog
- Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Kodi Smith McPhee – The power of the dog
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West side story
- Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
- Best Animated Film
- Charm
- Flee
- Luca
- My sunny maad
- Raya and the last dragon
- Best screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The power of the og
- Adam McKay – Don’t look up
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
- Best Original Song
- “Be Alive” from ‘King Richard’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Caterpillars” from ‘Encanto’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- ‘Down to joy’ from ‘Belfast’ – Van Morrison
- “Here I am (Singing my way home)” from ‘Respect’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
- “No time to die” from ‘No time to die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- Best Foreign Language Film
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive my car
- The hand of God
- To hero
- Parallel mothers
- Best original score
- Alexandre Desplat- The french dispatch
- Germaine Franco – Charm
- Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog
- Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
