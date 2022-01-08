The Golden Globes 2022 they mark the beginning of the awards that will take place during the year. The event preludes to the Oscars, but unlike this one, this year’s Golden Globes are involved in a controversy of corruption, so the red carpet and the live broadcast will not accompany the event. Held once again during the COVID-19 pandemic, we present you a guide to everything you need to know before seeing the award.

It should be noted that, The power of the dog with Benedict Cumberbatch, Belfast with Jamie Dornan and Dune with Timothée Chalamet sound like the most requested in being able to take the gold statuette this January 9.

The 2022 Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. Photo: HFPA

When will the 2022 Golden Globes be?

The 79th edition of the Golden Globes It will be held this Sunday, January 9.

What time will the Golden Globes start?

Although this year the awards will not have a red carpet, the presence of stars or live broadcasts, the 79th delivery of the Golden Globes will start at 6:00 pm, United States time.

The 2021 Golden Globes will be different as a result of COVID-19 Photo: composition, Netflix, Disney Plus

Schedules to see Golden Globes 2022

See Golden Globes in Peru: 9.00 pm

See Golden Globes in Mexico: 8.00 pm

See Golden Globes in Chile: 11.00 pm

See Golden Globes in Argentina: 11.00 pm

See Golden Globes in Brazil: 11.00 pm

See Golden Globes in Colombia: 9.00 pm

See Golden Globes in Uruguay: 11.00 pm

See Golden Globes in Venezuela: 10.00 pm

See Golden Globes in Spain: 3.00 pm

Golden Globe Awards logo. Photo: HFPA

Golden Globes 2022: Will there be a red carpet?

Unfortunately, the 79th gala of the Golden Globes It will lack the typical red carpet and will not have a live broadcast due to controversies surrounding the event.

The empty ballroom during the 78th Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California on February 28, 2021. Photo: HFPA / AFP

On which channel to watch the delivery of the 2022 Golden Globes?

The gala has been broadcast since 1996 through the television network NBC; However, due to the discrimination, favoritism and corruption scandals that have engulfed the event in recent years, the network announced that it will not broadcast the ceremony this year, although it leaves open the possibility of broadcasting it again in the next year.

Where to see the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) indicated that a select group of association members and guests from their social programs will be present at the ceremony as long as they have their complete vaccination certificates and a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before the event. The award winners will be announced through the official Golden Globes social media.

Link: winners of the 2022 Golden Globes

Link Golden Globes on Facebook: facebook.com/GoldenGlobes

Link Golden Globes on Twitter: twitter.com/goldenglobes

Link Golden Globes on Instagram: instagram.com/goldenglobes

Link Golden Globes on YouTube: youtube.com/user/GoldenGlobes

The power of the dog, CODA and Belfast stand out as the favorites to take the Golden Globe 2022 for Best Drama Film. Photo: Composition / Netflix / Focus Feature / Apple TV

What happened to the HFPA?

The organizers of the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA for its acronym in English), are in a controversy that has been increasing over the years. There are three reasons why a rejection of the awards has been created: the non-existence of an Afro-descendant member within the HFPA, the corruption that would surround the elite group, and the over-demand for accreditation of press conferences. This has caused advertising agencies and the stars themselves to turn their backs on the ceremony, so this year the event will not have a red carpet, famous presenters or audience.

List of nominees

The list of nominees for the Golden Globes was announced on December 13, 2021. Here is the complete list.

TV

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Reservation dogs

Ted lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only murders in the building

Martin Short – Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Issac – Scenes from a marriage

Michale Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a marriage

Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a TV Series: Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Christine Baranski – The good fight

Jennifer Aniston – The morning show

Elisabeth Moss – The handmaid’s tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Uzo Aduba – In treatment

Best TV Series: Drama

Lupine

The morning show

Pose

Squid game

Succession

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

West side story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the heights

Best Supporting Actress, TV

Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor, TV

Billy Crudup – The morning show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The morning show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Squid game

Movie theater