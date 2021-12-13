This Monday, December 13, the heads of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) finally announced the list of all nominees for the Golden Globes 2022. Although more details about the ceremony have not yet been advanced, it was announced that its celebration will take place on Sunday, January 9 of next year.

Through a recent video shared on the official YouTube channel of the Golden globes, fans will be able to find out which series and movies were selected to win the award.

YOU CAN SEE: Elite, 2 short stories on Netflix: release date, times and what the Holidays edition is about

Also, among the most outstanding productions are Dune, Luca, Ted Lasso, Do not look up and the favorite of many viewers: The squid game.

List of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022

Nominated Films

Best director

Kenneth branagh

Jane campion

Maggie gyllenhaal

Steven spielberg

Denis Villeneuve.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alain Haim – Licorice pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West side story

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick tick boom

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the heights

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice pizza

Tick ​​tick boom

West side story.

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Javier Bardem.

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica chastain

Olivia colman

Nicole Kidman

Lady Gaga

Kristen Stewart.

Best Drama Movie

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King richard

The power of the dog.

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West side story

Kristen Dunst – Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing.

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben affleck

Jamie Dorna

Ciarán Hinds

Troy kotsur

Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Best Screenplay for a Movie

Licorize Pizza

Belfast

The power of the dog

Don’t look up

Being the Ricardos.

Best Original Soundtrack

The french dispatch

Charm

The power of the dog

Parallel mothers

Dune.

Best Non-English Speaking Cinematography

Compartment No. 6

Drive my car

To hero

Parallel mothers

The hand of God.

Best animated film

Charm

Flee

Luca

Raya and the last dragon.

Nominated series

Best Comedy Series

Hacks

The great

Ted lasso

Reservation dogs

Only murders in the building.

Best Drama Series

Pose

Lupine

Succession

The Squid Game

The morning show.

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: american crime story

The assistant

Mare of easttown

The underground railroad.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – The Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The morning show

Christine Baranski – The good fight

Elisabeth Moss – The handmaid’s tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose.

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Steve Martin Only murders in the building

Steve Martin – Only murders in the building

Martin Short – Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso.

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Billy Crudup – The morning show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The morning show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – The Squid Game.

Best Supporting Actress in a Series