This Monday, December 13, the heads of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) finally announced the list of all nominees for the Golden Globes 2022. Although more details about the ceremony have not yet been advanced, it was announced that its celebration will take place on Sunday, January 9 of next year.
Through a recent video shared on the official YouTube channel of the Golden globes, fans will be able to find out which series and movies were selected to win the award.
Also, among the most outstanding productions are Dune, Luca, Ted Lasso, Do not look up and the favorite of many viewers: The squid game.
List of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022
Nominated Films
Best director
- Kenneth branagh
- Jane campion
- Maggie gyllenhaal
- Steven spielberg
- Denis Villeneuve.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Alain Haim – Licorice pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Rachel Zegler – West side story
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick tick boom
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice pizza
- Anthony Ramos – In the heights
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t look up
- Licorice pizza
- Tick tick boom
- West side story.
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Will Smith
- Denzel Washington
- Mahershala Ali
- Javier Bardem.
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
- Jessica chastain
- Olivia colman
- Nicole Kidman
- Lady Gaga
- Kristen Stewart.
Best Drama Movie
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King richard
- The power of the dog.
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West side story
- Kristen Dunst – Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing.
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
- Ben affleck
- Jamie Dorna
- Ciarán Hinds
- Troy kotsur
- Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Best Screenplay for a Movie
- Licorize Pizza
- Belfast
- The power of the dog
- Don’t look up
- Being the Ricardos.
Best Original Soundtrack
- The french dispatch
- Charm
- The power of the dog
- Parallel mothers
- Dune.
Best Non-English Speaking Cinematography
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive my car
- To hero
- Parallel mothers
- The hand of God.
Best animated film
- Charm
- Flee
- Luca
- Raya and the last dragon.
Nominated series
Best Comedy Series
- Hacks
- The great
- Ted lasso
- Reservation dogs
- Only murders in the building.
Best Drama Series
- Pose
- Lupine
- Succession
- The Squid Game
- The morning show.
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: american crime story
- The assistant
- Mare of easttown
- The underground railroad.
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – The Squid Game
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupine.
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston – The morning show
- Christine Baranski – The good fight
- Elisabeth Moss – The handmaid’s tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose.
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Steve Martin Only murders in the building
- Martin Short – Only murders in the building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso.
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Elle Fanning – The great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks.
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a marriage
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Tahar Rahim – The serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a marriage
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Kate Winslet – Mare of easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Series
- Billy Crudup – The morning show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The morning show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-su – The Squid Game.
Best Supporting Actress in a Series
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso.
