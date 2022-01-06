The Golden Globes, this year, will not be the glamorous film and television party with numerous Hollywood stars eating the finest sandwiches and sipping award season opening champagne. This 2022 will be held without stars, red carpet, without television transmission or accredited press, and this was confirmed by the organizers of the event after the corruption accusations and lack of diversity among its members.

What will the Golden Globes be like in 2022?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the awards, reported in a statement that the winners of its 79th edition will be announced anyway this Sunday, January 9, starting at 6:00 pm (9:00 pm Peru time) from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, in the United States.

The HPFA said there will be no public at its event and specified that the select group of its members and guests from its social programs who will be in the room will have to show a complete vaccination certificate with booster doses and a PCR test taken 48 hours before of the act.

YOU CAN SEE: The power of the dog, favorite at the Golden Globes

Will the ceremony be broadcast on television or the internet?

For now, it has not been released if the Golden Globes plan to broadcast that act in any way over the internet because no television station agreed to broadcast it due to the scandal that brought the accusations to their organization. In addition, Variety magazine reported this morning that those responsible for these awards had not managed to get any Hollywood star to participate in their event.

What happened to the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes scandal came in early 2021 (days after last year’s virtual ceremony), when complaints against the HFPA intensified. A journalistic report by the Los Angeles Times revealed highly dubious ethical practices among its members, who, for example, took advantage of long trips and luxury gifts by studios, television networks and streaming platforms. It was a group of 87 journalists, many of them retired, among whom there was no black person.

YOU CAN SEE: 2022 Golden Globes: Lee Jung Jae and Oh Young Soo are nominated for The Squid Game

What was the response from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?

To make up for the lack of diversity, the organization has admitted new members, including several Hispanics and African Americans, although it remains a limited number of people where the vast majority of journalists who work daily covering Hollywood are not included.

On the other hand, its new rules of conduct prohibit its members from accepting any detail that could create a conflict of interest with the Golden Globes and impose budgetary restrictions. However, the film and television industry has not changed its position of boycott before a reform that was announced at the wrong time.